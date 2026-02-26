Preview: Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Feb 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 15:46

Rotherham United will be looking to pick up a crucial win when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit second bottom in the League One table and are five points from safety, while the visitors are 11th and only six points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Rotherham have lost their last four league matches and could be relegated to League Two for the first time since 2013 unless they can find some form.

The Millers ended January with consecutive victories over Northampton Town and Exeter City, but have since failed to build any real momentum.

A 3-0 defeat to league leaders Cardiff City was followed by losses to fellow strugglers Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers and they were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Bradford City on Tuesday.

Defender Matthew Pennington scored the only goal of the game and Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw addressed the growing pressure on his job, insisting that he is "getting the best out of the group at this moment in time".

Rotherham have really struggled in front of goal this season, with only Northampton Town and Port Vale scoring less goals than them, and striker Sam Nombe is the only player to have found the back of the net more than three times in the league.

© Imago

Plymouth are making a push for the playoffs and have won their last three league games, notably beating top-of-the-table Cardiff 5-2 on Saturday.

Top scorer Lorent Tolaj and fellow striker Bim Pepple both netted braces, while Mathias Ross also scored as Plymouth ended Cardiff's 12-match unbeaten run.

Manager Tom Cleverley was "really proud" of his side's performance against the Bluebirds and he believes Plymouth are "creating something" special.

However, the Pilgrims did suffer a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and Cleverley will be looking for an immediate response.

Plymouth will be buoyed by the fact they have one of the best away records in the division, with only Lincoln City and Cardiff picking up more points on the road, and they have won their last three meetings with Rotherham.

Rotherham United League One form:

WWLLLL

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

DLLWWW

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

LLWWWL

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Rotherham will be without the likes of Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Denzel Hall and Joe Powell through injury, while Dan Gore, Zak Jules and Shaun McWilliams are closing in on returns.

Saturday's game could come too soon for the trio and midfielders Kian Spence and Dru Yearwood are also doubts after picking up knocks against Bradford.

Duncan Watmore could replace Yearwood as a result, but Hamshaw has said he is hopeful Spence's knock is "not too serious" and the 25-year-old could keep his place in the starting lineup.

Plymouth will be missing Herbie Kane, Joe Ralls and Brendan Galloway with injuries and are likely to stick with the same team that beat Cardiff.

Tolaj will once again partner Pepple up front, having been rested for Plymouth's EFL Trophy defeat to Luton on Tuesday.

Malachi Boateng and Brendan Wiredu are expected to start in midfield, with Ronan Curtis and Caleb Watts set to feature out wide.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Adegboyega, Baptiste, James; Benson, Spence; Cover, Watmore, Gray; Nombe

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Mitchell, Ross, Harding; Curtis, Boateng, Wiredu, Watts; Pepple, Tolaj

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth have an excellent recent record against Rotherham and have impressed away from home this season. As a result, we are backing them to pick up an important win on Saturday.

