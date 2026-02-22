Preview: Bradford City vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Feb 2026 13:59

A contender for promotion meets a contender for relegation when Bradford City host Rotherham United in a huge League One clash at Valley Parade on Tuesday night.

In a match that started half-an-hour late after the Bantams team coach was delayed, Graham Alexander's side fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to AFC Wimbledon to end a two-game winning run, while the Millers arrive on the back of a third successive loss following a 2-1 home reverse against Doncaster Rovers.

Match preview

After securing promotion from League Two via the playoffs last season, Bradford City have adapted impressively to life back in the third tier and are firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

Graham Alexander’s side have won 16, drawn seven and lost nine of their 32 league matches to sit fifth in the table with 14 games remaining, keeping them well placed in the playoff picture despite a sizeable gap to the automatic promotion spots.

While a push for the top two may be unrealistic given the points deficit, the Bantams hold a healthy cushion over the chasing pack and will be confident of maintaining their position if they can rediscover their recent consistency.

As well as having a strong home record, their defence has remained solid in their first season back in League One.

Goalkeeper Sam Walker currently has 11 clean sheets to his name, bettered by just one shot-stopper in the division, and their 36 goals conceded ranks among the best records in the league.

Despite the good season and a good run of form, the weekend defeat against a mid-table outfit would have been disappointing as they looked to put more ground between themselves and seventh-placed Reading, and a positive response at Valley Parade will be high on the agenda.

© Imago

Rotherham United, on the other hand, have had a contrasting season compared to their Yorkshire rivals and find themselves embroiled in a tense battle to avoid relegation after an inconsistent campaign that has left them playing catch-up in the final months of the season.

With 31 points after 31 games, the Millers have won eight, drawn seven and lost 16 and come into the midweek clash five points adrift of safety.

Their latest defeat came despite an encouraging start against Doncaster, but Matthew Hamshaw’s side were unable to hold onto an early lead and ultimately conceded twice in 12 second-half minutes to extend their losing streak to three matches.

Although the recent run of losses will not fill the Millers with confidence in the confidence of stringing enough points together to move out of the bottom three, the results prior may.

Before their current losing streak, Rotherham United drew against Wimbledon, beat Northampton Town 2-1 and thrashed Exeter City 4-0 away, another run like that before the curtain draws on the season could be enough to keep the Millers up.

The Yorkshire pair meet for the second time this season, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw back in October.

Bradford City League One form:

L W L W W L

Rotherham United League One form:

D W W L L L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bradford City have no fresh injury concerns following the defeat at Wimbledon, though Alexander may consider changes as he looks to spark a return to winning ways.

One change could come up top, with Kayden Jackson replacing Stephen Humphrys following his goal off the bench.

The Bantams may look to bring Max Power back into the fold after serving his two-game ban last time out.

Rotherham United have no additional injury concerns following their weekend match, but Hamshaw may look to make changes in a bid to turn their form around.

Ongoing injuries for Rotherham's Denzel Hall, Daniel Gore, Jordan Hugill and Joshua Kayode will force them to miss Tuesday's trip.

With seven goals in 15 League One matches, and a goal last time out, Sam Nombe will continue to lead the line again.

Defender Hamish Douglas could miss out again after being forced off early against Burton Albion and missing the Doncaster encounter.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Kelly, Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Evans, Touray; Mullin, Humphrys, Sibley

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Adegboyega, Baptiste, James; Benson, Spence; McWilliams, Watmore, H. Gray; Nombe

We say: Bradford City 3-0 Rotherham United

With the teams at opposite ends of the table and having different hopes for how they wish to end their seasons, this game could have big implications in both the race for promotion and the battle to stay up.

With that said, we expect playoff hopefuls Bradford City to return to winning ways in style and breeze past Rotherham United.

