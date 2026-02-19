Preview: Rotherham United vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 19 Feb 2026 14:23

Rotherham United will welcome Doncaster Rovers to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday for a South Yorkshire Derby of major importance at the bottom end of the League One table.

After back-to-back defeats, the hosts sit 23rd and three points adrift of safety, while their visitors sit two points above the relegation zone thanks to a midweek win.

Match preview

Rotherham United return to action at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to boost their League One survival hopes.

They have endured a tough campaign thus far, earning just 31 points from their first 30 games to sit 23rd, with only basement side Port Vale managing fewer than their eight victories.

After sinking into the drop zone following seven straight league defeats between mid-December and mid-January, the Millers did look to have turned a corner with consecutive wins over fellow strugglers Northampton Town and Exeter City late last month, but they have failed to kick on since.

Indeed, Matt Hamshaw's side have again fallen to consecutive losses, firstly taking a 3-0 beating at home to Cardiff City last weekend before visiting Burton Albion on Tuesday and leaving empty-handed as Tyrese Shade scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Now finding themselves three points adrift of safety, albeit with at least one game in hand on every other side in the bottom nine, Rotherham United will bid for a much-needed home win on Saturday to avoid being cut further adrift.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the short trip in search of a second straight win to extend their lead over the drop zone.

Doncaster Rovers' adjustment to life back in League One after last season's promotion was also a tough one, as, after making a fast start, they dropped into the bottom four and sat on 23 points from 24 matches.

Grant McCann's side have shown major signs of improvement since mid-January, though, picking up four wins and 13 points from their last seven league outings, firstly beating AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Burton Albion, before hosting Huddersfield Town in midweek on the back of a 4-0 beating to Wycombe Wanderers.

Returning to action in that game after an empty weekend, the Rovers would prevail in the home Yorkshire derby, winning 1-0 thanks to Luke Molyneux's penalty to bounce back to winning ways.

With renewed confidence in the camp having kickstarted a climb away from the drop zone with a strong month of results, but still only leading the bottom four by two points, Doncaster Rovers will look to make it back-to-back wins and five in eight league games in Saturday's trip to climb further away from the threat of the drop back to the fourth tier.

Rotherham United League One form:

LDWWLL

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

DWLWLW

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

WLWLWW

Team News

© Imago

Rotherham United are set to remain without Denzel Hall, Daniel Gore, Jordan Hugill and Joshua Kayode due to ongoing injuries.

Sam Nombe will continue to lead the line, having scored six goals in 15 league appearances in an injury-hit season, while 17-year-old Leeds United loanee Harry Gray should again get the nod alongside him.

Defender Hamish Douglas may miss out, having been forced off early on Tuesday, meaning Joe Rafferty should rejoin Jamal Baptiste and Zak Jules in a back three from the outset.

Doncaster Rovers may be unchanged from their midweek win, with goalkeeper Zander Clark remaining confined to the treatment room.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala will continue in the sticks in his absence after the victory and clean sheet, while January arrival Neill Byrne has started each league game in the middle of the defence since joining from Bradford City.

George Broadbent will hope to return to the midfield in place of either Ben Close or Robbie Gotts, while Elliot Lee should again lead the line with support from Jordan Gibson, Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey, who boasts 11 league goals this season.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Jules, Baptiste; Cover, Spence, McWilliams, Yearwood, James; Nombe, Gray

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Byrne, McGrath, Senior; Close, Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Gibson; Lee

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Doncaster Rovers

With the hosts struggling for form and confidence and the visitors seemingly growing into the season and climbing away from the drop zone with a run of impressive results, we fancy Doncaster Rovers to come out on top again on Saturday.

