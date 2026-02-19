Preview: Port Vale vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Feb 2026 16:25

Port Vale will be looking to pick up a huge victory when they welcome Reading to Vale Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit rock bottom of League One and are 12 points from safety, while the visitors are eighth and only two points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Port Vale are hoping to stage a remarkable escape from relegation, having been rooted to the foot of the table for the majority of the campaign.

The Valiants have struggled to make the step up from League Two, having failed to adequately replace last season's top scorer Lorent Tolaj after Plymouth Argyle activated his release clause over the summer.

Tolaj has netted 12 league goals for Plymouth this season, while only Devante Cole, who was sold to Luton Town in the January transfer window, has scored more than two for Port Vale.

Jon Brady was tasked with trying to keep them up when he replaced Darren Moore as manager in January, but they have only won one of his six league games in charge so far.

After his side were beaten 2-1 by Stevenage on Tuesday, Brady admitted they were "not quite good enough" for League One and that avoiding relegation was proving to be a "hell of a task".

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form since Leam Richardson replaced Noel Hunt as manager in October.

The Royals were languishing just one place above the relegation zone at the time and have since amassed nine wins, five draws and four defeats in 18 games under Richardson to move into playoff contention.

Reading drew 1-1 with third-placed Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, with a stoppage-time goal from Mason Burstow earning the Trotters a point.

Richardson was "absolutely gutted" that his side were unable to hold on for the win, but hailed their "work ethic" and "intent" after Haydon Roberts, Jack Marriott and Paudie O'Connor were all forced off with injuries.

Marriott was a particularly big loss as he is League One's top scorer and had given Reading the lead in the first-half, but the striker has stated he will be fit to play on Saturday.

Reading also have an historic edge over their rivals, having only suffered one defeat to Port Vale since 1998.

Port Vale League One form:

LLWLDL

Port Vale form (all competitions):

LWLDLL

Reading League One form:

DWLWWD

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Port Vale are currently missing midfielders Ben Garrity, George Byers and Ryan Croasdale through injury and Cameron Humphreys and Jordan Shipley are expected to continue in the centre of the park as a result.

Jayden Stockley will once again start up front after scoring against Stevenage on Tuesday, with Andre Gray expected to partner him ahead of the likes of Ben Waine and Martin Sherif.

Reading, meanwhile, are expected to be without both Roberts and O'Connor after they were forced off against Bolton.

Finley Burns is expected to replace O'Connor in defence, while Paddy Lane could replace Roberts out wide.

Charlie Savage impressed in the number 10 role on Tuesday and will keep his place in the side, with club captain Lewis Wing and Liam Fraser continuing in midfield.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; John, Magloire, C. Hall, Campbell; G. Hall, Humphreys, Shipley, Campbell; Archer; Gray, Stockley

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, Burns, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Fraser; Doyle, Savage, Lane; Marriott

We say: Port Vale 0-2 Reading

Reading are the in-form team and have an impressive record against Port Vale, meaning we are backing the Royals to pick up an important win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.