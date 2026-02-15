Preview: Stevenage vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 Feb 2026 18:07

Stevenage will welcome Port Vale to the Lamex Stadium this Tuesday evening in League One as they aim to narrow the gap to the playoffs, while the visitors attempt to stage an unlikely escape from relegation by the end of the campaign.

The Boro come into this game off the back of an important 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, while the Valiants’ FA Cup fixture with Bristol City at the weekend was postponed due to an unplayable surface at Vale Park.

Match preview

Stevenage narrowed the gap to the playoffs to four points with their victory over Huddersfield at the weekend and, in the process, inflicted Liam Manning’s first league defeat as manager of the Terriers.

This win was only their second in their last 12 league outings; however, earning these three points at the weekend means it is also possible to view it as two victories from their last four in the division.

Alex Revell's side will be hopeful that such an important win can reignite their bid to reach the playoffs, and they now endeavour to back it up with another victory when they host the side sitting bottom in the division, who have only managed a total of five league victories all season.

Fans will take confidence that Stevenage won 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, and now they can secure only their second-ever Football League double over Port Vale, their first coming in the 2010-11 season.

Port Vale will be disappointed they did not have the chance to stage an FA Cup upset against Championship side Bristol City at the weekend due to the pitch being deemed unplayable, and so it has been postponed until March 3.

The Valiants have struggled this season in League One, currently sitting at the bottom of the table after 28 fixtures, with only five wins, seven draws, and 16 defeats.

Since the appointment of Jon Brady as manager, there has been a small upturn in form, with the club winning three of the Irishman’s opening eight fixtures in charge; however, they are still 11 points off safety.

Port Vale do not have history on their side coming into this fixture, as they have won just one of their last eight away league games against Stevenage, a 1-0 victory in January 2020 courtesy of an 88th-minute Tom Pope penalty.

Yet, the visitors can secure consecutive wins on the road for the first time since September, as they beat Leyton Orient in their last away fixture, and in doing so, brought to an end an eight-game winless run on their travels.

Stevenage League One form:

D D W L L W

Port Vale League One form:

W L L W L D

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L L W L D L

Team News

Stevenage will continue to be without Tyreece Simpson and Jasper Pattenden due to injury, with neither player involved in the victory over Huddersfield.

There will be concern regarding the fitness of Jamie Reid, who was withdrawn in the second half of that game with an injury, meaning that it is likely Harry Cornick will be selected up front from the start after being on the bench at the weekend.

Carl Piergianni may have earned a start in this upcoming match after the defender came off the bench to score the winner against Huddersfield.

Port Vale are set to be without George Byers, after he was withdrawn from action against Mansfield Town last month, and club captain Ben Garrity for this fixture due to injury.

Brady made several changes from the side that earned a point with Burton Albion in the league to the one that was comprehensively beaten in the EFL Trophy by Stockport County last time out, so he may revert to the side that faced the Brewers.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Piergianni, Sweeney, Freestone; Houghton; James-Wildin, D. Phillips, White, Earley; Cornick, M. Phillips

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; John, Humphreys, C. Hall, Campbell; G. Hall, Croasdale, Ojo, Archer; Waine, Stockley

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Port Vale

Port Vale have found goals hard to come by this season, only managing to hit the net in the league on 22 occasions, the worst in the division, and so they may struggle again when they face a side who has the joint-best defence in League One this campaign.

The hosts should have enough to edge the game with former Scotland international Matt Phillips leading the line alongside Cornick.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.