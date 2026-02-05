Preview: Northampton Town vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 12:42

Looking to end their worrying winless run, Northampton Town welcome Stevenage to Sixfields Stadium for a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers shared the spoils with Barnsley last time out, whilst the Boro's most recent match was against the same opponents, but ended in defeat.

Match preview

After enduring back-to-back bottom-half finishes in League One since promotion in 2023, Northampton Town are staring relegation in the face this time around, looking likely to drop into the fourth tier of English football.

The Cobblers extended their winless run across all competitions to a highly-concerning five matches (D1 L4) on Tuesday night, when they could only manage a share of the spoils in Yorkshire against Barnsley.

Last tasting third-tier triumph on December 19 at home versus AFC Wimbledon, Northampton have slumped down to 23rd spot in the League One rankings, although they are only a single point behind Wigan Athletic in the safety of 20th.

Winless in their last three league matches at Sixfields Stadium, the Cobblers' only victory of 2026 to date arrived at home versus League Two Walsall in the EFL Trophy last month, when the hosts won 4-2.

A veteran of the EFL courtesy of his spells at the likes of Hull City and Rotherham United, Tom Eaves is attempting to carry Northampton to safety this term, with the striker scoring six goals in all competitions so far.

Following two years of promise in the third tier of English football, Stevenage are aiming to make the next step and secure a spot in the playoffs this time around, although their recent run of form has hindered those ambitions.

The Boro have now won just one of their last 10 third-tier battles after a 3-1 defeat at Barnsley last Saturday afternoon, when a third goal of the campaign for Dan Kemp could not prevent the visitors from suffering defeat.

Clutching at just the single success since the middle of December, Stevenage have dropped down to eighth spot in the League One table ahead of this weekend's trip to Northampton, six points behind the playoff positions.

Despite their recent decline in form, the Boro still boast the sixth-best away record in the division based on points collected (18), however they have not won a league outing since the trip to Stockport County on December 13.

A regular on the international stage for Northern Ireland, Jamie Reid continues to be the leading light in attack for Stevenage during the 2025-26 term, with the 31-year-old bagging 10 goal contributions in 26 League One appearances.

Northampton Town League One form: D L L L L D

Northampton Town form (all competitions): W L L L L D

Stevenage League One form: L L D D W L

Team News

Providing an assist off the bench at Barnsley earlier in the week, Northampton's Kamarai Simon-Swyer will be targeting a spot in the starting XI.

Finding the net from wing-back, Nesta Guinness-Walker will be confident of keeping his spot in the side of the hosts.

The Cobblers have a number of notable attackers to call upon from the bench, including leading marksman Eaves and Elliott List.

Hooked off at the break during the loss at Oakwell last weekend, Stevenage's Harvey White is unlikely to start this weekend.

Jasper Pattenden was forced off after 10 minutes in Yorkshire due to injury and should be replaced by Phoenix Patterson.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Willis, Dyche, Forbes; Wormleighton, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; McGeehan, Hoskins, Vale

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Patterson, Phillips, Kemp, Earley, Houghton; Reid, List

We say: Northampton Town 1-1 Stevenage

In danger of being cut adrift at the foot of League One, Northampton need to start earning maximum points at Sixfields Stadium.

On the other hand, Stevenage need to swat aside teams like the Cobblers if they wish to finish inside a playoff position.

