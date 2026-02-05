AFC Wimbledon vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Feb 2026 12:46

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since October when they welcome Reading to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table and are just four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 10th and eight points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Wimbledon picked up an important 1-0 win over rock-bottom Port Vale on Tuesday, ending a run of four league games without a victory.

Callum Maycock scored a late winner with Wimbledon's only shot on target and manager Johnnie Jackson was delighted with the win, hailing his side's defensive display and the way they put their opponents under pressure.

Jackson will be hoping his side can build on that result against Reading and they will be buoyed by the fact they beat the Royals 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in August.

Wimbledon also have one of the better defences in the division, with only two other sides in the bottom half conceding less goals so far this season.

However, they have struggled in front of goal, with only the current bottom two sides Port Vale and Northampton Town finding the back of the net less often.

Reading have been mounting a real playoff push under Leam Richardson, who replaced Noel Hunt as manager back in October.

The Royals have suffered just three defeats in their 14 league games under Richardson, enjoying a particularly productive festive period where they amassed 13 points from a possible 15.

Reading did slip up against Leyton Orient earlier this month, suffering a 3-1 defeat, and they drew their next two games against Barnsley and Exeter City.

However, they got back to winning ways last weekend with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Northampton, with Jack Marriott and Will Keane finding the back of the net.

Marriott remains key to the Royals' promotion hopes, having made eight goal contributions in his last nine appearances, while Keane has scored in his first two starts since signing on loan from Preston North End.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

WLLDLW

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

LWLDLW

Reading League One form:

WWLDDW

Reading form (all competitions):

WWLDDW

Team News

Wimbledon could bring Maycock into the starting lineup after he scored the winner on Tuesday, with Zack Nelson set to drop to the bench.

Striker Layton Stewart could also make his debut for the club after signing on loan from Swiss team FC Thun, with Omar Bugiel likely to be axed.

Reading are unlikely to make any changes to the side that beat Northampton last weekend, with club captain Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage continuing in midfield.

Richardson has confirmed that winger Daniel Kyerewaa will be sidelined "for some time" with an injury he picked up earlier this month and Kadan Young has been signed on loan from Aston Villa to provide cover.

However, Young will likely have to settle for a place on the bench this weekend, with Reading expected to continue with Kamari Doyle and Paddy Lane out wide.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Tilley, Ogundere, Johnson, Seddon; Smith, Hippolyte, Maycock; Browne, Stewart, Nkeng

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Wing, Savage; Lane, Keane, Doyle; Marriott

We say: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Reading

Reading returned to form last weekend and should have enough quality to beat a struggling Wimbledon side.

