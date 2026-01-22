Preview: Rotherham United vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 22 Jan 2026 15:58

Rotherham United will be looking to pick up their first win in eight games when they take on AFC Wimbledon at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 23rd in the League One table and are five points from safety, while the visitors are 17th and just two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Rotherham have not won a league game since November 8 and slipped to second-bottom last weekend after they were beaten 3-2 by Stockport County.

The Millers came from behind twice in that game before substitute Benony Andresson netted a late winner, with Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw bemoaning the fact that he felt Stockport's second goal should have been ruled out for a foul.

Despite the defeat, he was described his side's performance as "really positive" and the travelling supporters gave them a standing ovation after the game.

Hamshaw was also delighted to have top scorer Sam Nombe, midfielder Kian Spence and defender Reece James back from injury, with the trio all coming off the bench in the second half.

Rotherham will be hoping they can finally pick up a win on Saturday and they will be buoyed by the fact that they have only lost to Wimbledon twice in 11 meetings, although they were beaten 2-1 when they played each other earlier this season.

Wimbledon, meanwhile, have picked up just one win in their last 12 league games and have been dragged into a relegation battle as a result.

Johnnie Jackson's side were in the playoffs as recently as October, but they are now in real danger of going down unless they can start picking up some wins again.

Wimbledon were beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers last weekend after Owen Bailey scored the winning goal in stoppage time, with Jackson urging his players to "come together as a group" so they can turn things around.

One of the biggest reasons behind their poor form has been their struggles in front of goal, with Wimbledon only scoring in four of their last 12 league games.

However, they do have an impressive record away from home this season, with just six other clubs picking up more points on the road.

Rotherham United League One form:

LLLLLL

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LLLLLL

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

WDLWLL

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

DLWLWL

Team News

Rotherham could hand starts to Nombe, Spence and James after they returned to action against Stockport, with Jordan Hugill, Liam Kelly and Jack Holmes set to drop to the bench.

Nombe is expected to be joined up front by 17-year-old Harry Gray, who made his debut last weekend after joining on loan from Leeds United.

Wimbledon will be without defender Joe Lewis after he was sent off against Doncaster, with Patrick Bauer expected to come into the side as his replacement.

James Tilley could also be handed a start after he returned to Wimbledon on loan, having left the club over the summer to join Wycombe Wanderers.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Baptiste, Raggett; James, McWilliams, Yearwood, Spence, Kaleta; Gray, Nombe

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson, Seddon; Reeves, Smith; Tilley, Maycock, Browne; Stevens

We say: Rotherham United 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

We are expecting a close game between two struggling teams, but Wimbledon's strong away record means we are backing them to prevail.

