Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 05 Mar 2026 14:00

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will do battle at the Accu Stadium on Saturday in a Yorkshire derby of major importance at both ends of the League One table.

The visitors moved within two points of safety with a midweek draw, while their hosts dropped out of the playoff spots on Tuesday.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town head into the weekend aiming to get back to winning ways in League One and make a return to the top six.

Following an underwhelming first half to their second season in England's third tier, the Yorkshire outfit moved into a strong position in their top-six bid thanks to a pleasing start to life under the management of Liam Manning in early 2026, earning 10 points from the first four attempts to sit on 48 points from 31 games.

They have failed to continue that fast start under the new boss and cement a top-six place since, though, having now lost three of their last four league games, firstly falling to Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers before returning to winning ways in a 2-1 home Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley.

Aiming to build on that result and put another winning streak together, the Terriers made the trip to Wigan Athletic last Saturday, but they would come away empty-handed for a third straight away match, as Jensen Weir's goal on the hour mark made the only difference in a 1-0 home win.

With Wycombe Wanderers have since leapfrogged them with a midweek victory, Huddersfield Town now find themselves outside of the playoff places, albeit only trailing sixth spot by a single point, and they will hope to quickly bounce back with another successful home Yorkshire derby at the weekend.

© Imago

In their way stand a visiting side in need of a crucial win of their own at the other end of the table as they climb towards safety.

Also in their second season back in League One after Championship relegation alongside the hosts, the 2025-26 term has been poor for Rotherham United, who sit 22nd with 35 points on the board from 34 games.

The Millers sank deep into the drop zone as a result of a 14-game span between mid-December and late February which produced two victories and seven points alongside 11 defeats, but they have started to show signs of life since.

After that rut culminated in four straight losses, Matt Hamshaw's side hosted a resurgent Plymouth Argyle team last weekend and took all three points from a 1-0 victory thanks to Joe Rafferty's early goal, before a home midweek contest against Mansfield Town ended goalless.

Now finding themselves two points behind 20th and 19th spots with 11 games remaining, Rotherham United will bid to make it three games unbeaten with an away victory which could see them escape the bottom four depending on results elsewhere.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

WDLLWL

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

DDLLWL

Rotherham United League One form:

LLLLWD

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Huddersfield Town continue to deal with a long injury list, as Jack Whatmough, Joe Low, Mickel Miller, Lynden Gooch, Marcus McGuane and Bojan Radulovic will all remain confined to the treatment room.

Alfie May and January arrival Ryan Hardie will hope to continue up front in Radulovic's absence despite competition from Dion Charles.

The preferred front line will have support from Marcus Harness, operating ahead of the midfield pairing of Cameron Humphreys and Ryan Ledson in their 3-4-1-2 setup.

Rotherham United are also faced with a long list of absentees, as Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Denzel Hall, Kian Spence, Joe Powell and Jordan Hugill are all sidelined.

Defender Emmanuel Adegboyega also missed the midweek game against Mansfield after going off injured against Plymouth, meaning Zak Jules and Jamal Baptiste should again partner up at the heart of a back four.

Sam Nombe will continue to lead the attack having managed seven goals in 19 league appearances this term, likely with support from Ar'Jany Martha, Duncan Watmore and 17-year-old Harry Gray.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

NIcholls; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Sorensen, Ledson, Humphreys, Mumba; Harness; May, Hardie

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules, James; Yearwood, Gore; Martha, Watmore, Gray; Nombe

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Rotherham United

After an initial boost under Liam Manning, Huddersfield Town look far from over their issues this season, while Rotherham have shown signs of life in the last week, particularly at the back.

We back the Millers to frustrate their hosts and take a share of the spoils in the Yorkshire derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.