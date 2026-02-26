Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 26 Feb 2026 21:05

Wigan Athletic will welcome Huddersfield Town to the Brick Community Stadium in League One this Saturday afternoon as the two sides come into this in contrasting form.

The hosts lost last time out when they were beaten 4-2 by Stockport County, while the visitors secured a 2-1 victory over Barnsley.

Match preview

Wigan are currently battling relegation and will be aiming to secure three points this weekend to move out of the drop zone.

The Latics are currently two points away from safety as they occupy 21st in League One after their 32 matches, with their eight wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats.

Wigan have lost seven of their last nine league games, though they did win their last one on home soil 1-0 vs Luton Town.

This means that the hosts will be looking to win successive home league matches for the first time since August.

However, they will take confidence from the fact they have won six of their last nine home league games against Huddersfield, with each victory during that time coming via a one-goal margin.

© Imago

Huddersfield enter this game off the back of a 2-1 victory over Barnsley, helping their promotion ambitions as they moved four points clear of Reading in seventh.

The Terriers are occupying the final position in the League One playoffs after 34 matches thanks to their 15 victories, seven draws and 12 defeats.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last seven league games against Wigan, whilst they have failed to score more than one goal in any of their 17 matches against the Latics this century.

Meanwhile, they have been beaten in four of their last five away league games, three coming via a 1-0, which includes a loss to Stockport on their last visit to Greater Manchester.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L L L L W L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L L L L W L

Huddersfield Town League One form:

W W D L L W

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

W D L L L W

Team News

© Imago

Gary Caldwell will likely be without Raphael Borges Rodrigues after he got injured against Luton and missed their defeat to Stockport.

Jack Hunt, James Carragher and Harry McHugh remain sidelined for this game at home to the Terriers, with concern around the fitness of Matt Smith after he went off injured in their last game.

Meanwhile, Wigan will be without both Steven Sessegnon, due to suspension, and Maleace Asamoah, who was set to be out for the same reason before his loan move to Shamrock Rovers during the week.

Huddersfield will be without Bojan Radulovic and Joe Low until the end of March, while Jack Whatmough remains out following his calf injury.

Lynden Gooch went off feeling his groin against Doncaster and is expected to miss around 3-6 weeks in total, and Marcus McGuane is expected back in training but will likely miss this game.

Mickel Miller rolled his ankle against Stevenage and missed the fixtures with Doncaster and Barnsley but is back in training now in contention to face Wigan.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Weir, Fox, Kerr, Murray; Wright, Vickers, Taylor, Hungbo, McManaman; Saydee

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Sorensen, Balker, Wallace, Mumba; Kasumu, Ledson, Humphreys; Ashia, May, Harness

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Wigan have seriously struggled over the past few weeks, and despite Caldwell slightly steadying the ship, they will not have enough to stop Huddersfield under Liam Manning, who has impressed since taking the reins at the Terriers.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.