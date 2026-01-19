Most Premier League appearances of all time: Where do Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard rank in top 10?

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 10:32 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 10:32

The Premier League has been home to some of the finest footballers to have played the sport, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry plying their trade in England's top flight.

To even play in the Premier League is an honour in itself - making it to that level is an incredible achievement, and even one appearance in the competition is a dream.

However, some footballers have some incredible longevity to continue to perform in England's top flight season after season.

With that in mind, Sports Mole presents the list of the top 10 players with the most appearances in the Premier League, and there are some all-timers included.

Incredibly, one of those is still active, with James Milner representing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the age of 40.

Milner is likely to leave Brighton when his contract expires at the end of the season, but the attacker has featured on 12 occasions in the Premier League this term, and he continues to influence matches at the highest level.

Premier League years active: 17 (1998-2015)

English teams: Liverpool

Premier League appearances: 504

Premier League goals: 120

Trophies: 8

The embodiment of what it means to be a Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard played the entirety of his Premier League career for the Reds, captaining them to numerous honours, including a Champions League trophy in 2005.

Gerrard made his first league appearance in November 1998 against Blackburn Rovers, and he would go on to score 120 times, making him the 23rd highest scorer in the division's history.

The scouser never won the Premier League and was the subject of interest from a number of rivals, including Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, but the midfielder ultimately remained loyal to his boyhood club, leaving Anfield for MLS outfit LA Galaxy in the summer of 2015.

Premier League years active: 19 (1996-2015)

English teams: West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers

Premier League appearances: 504

Premier League goals: 11

Trophies: 10

Rio Ferdinand was renowned as one of the finest centre-backs in England prior to his punditry career, and it is hard to argue against such claims given he won six league titles, a Champions League crown and a number of other trophies.

While many rightly associate the defender with his time at Manchester United, he made his Premier League debut at West Ham United in May 1996 against Sheffield United.

The Englishman played 312 times for Man United in the league, and after a season with Queens Park Rangers in 2014-15, he called time on his playing career.

There is quite possibly not a better centre-back in Premier League history.

Premier League years active: 17 (1997-2015)

English teams: Liverpool

Premier League appearances: 508

Premier League goals: 3

Trophies: 9

Much like his scouse teammate Gerrard, Jamie Carragher was determined to give his all for the team that he began and ended his career with.

The centre-back's first league appearance for the club came against West Ham United on January 11, 1997, coming on as a substitute at Anfield.

While some have looked to criticised Carragher for his controversial takes as a football pundit, as a player he was a stalwart for the Merseysiders, featuring alongside a variety of stars on the way to winnnig nine trophies.

Premier League years active: 18 (1997-2015)

English teams: Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester City

Premier League appearances: 514

Premier League goals: 0

Trophies: 3

Mark Schwarzer is one of only two goalkeepers to appear on this list, with his time at Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and Leicester City establishing him as a Premier League stalwart.

The Australian came to England in 1996 after joining Bradford City in the second tier, and his first game in the top flight came for Middlesbrough in March 1997 against Sheffield Wednesday, though he will not remember the match fondly given his side lost 3-1.

Schwarzer made 332 league appearances for Middlesbrough, as well as 172 for Fulham, and he retired in 2015 after a season each at Chelsea and Leicester.

7 . Emile Heskey (ENG)

Premier League years active: 18 (1994-2012)

Teams: Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa

Premier League appearances: 516

Premier League goals: 107

Trophies: 7

Emile Heskey has a storied career in the Premier League across multiple clubs, first rising through Leicester City's academy before completing a move to Liverpool worth £11m in 2000, a then record fee for the Reds.

The retired striker made his top-flight debut aged just 17 against Queens Park Rangers for Leicester in 1995, and he would go on to join the Premier League's 100 club, netting 107 goals.

Heskey won numerous honours during his time as a footballer, including four EFL Cups, one FA Cup and a Europa League, and he is perhaps best remembered for his time at Liverpool, where he made 150 league appearances.

Premier League years active: 16 (1992-2008)

English teams: Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers

Premier League appearances: 535

Premier League goals: 80

Trophies: 1

Gary Speed managed to win the First Division with Leeds United in the 1991-92 campaign, the final season before the establishment of the Premier League.

At his best, the Welshman was an all-action midfielder, which is why then Newcastle United boss Kenny Dalglish paid Leeds United a fee of £5.5m in February 1998 to bring him to St James' Park, where he made 206 league appearances.

Speed went on to coach after the end of his playing career in 2009, but the footballing world was shocked to hear of his tragic death in November 2011.

Premier League years active: 18 (1992-2010)

English teams: Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, Portsmouth

Premier League appearances: 572

Premier League goals: 80

Trophies: 2

David James was a stalwart for Liverpool in the Premier League, first appearing in the division in its inaugural season, and he played 214 times in the league for the Reds before moving to Aston Villa.

The shot-stopper was also part of the iconic Portsmouth team that managed to win the FA Cup in the 2007-08 campaign against Cardiff City.

James hung up his gloves in 2014, but unlike many other goalkeepers, the Englishman was used outfield, with Manchester City head coach Stuart Pierce opting to substitute him on in the last game of the 2004-05 season against Middlesbrough as an auxiliary forward.

Premier League years active: 19 (1996-2015)

English teams: West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City

Premier League appearances: 609

Premier League goals: 177

Trophies: 12

Frank Lampard broke through as a teenager at West Ham United in 1996, but it was at Chelsea that the midfielder would make a name for himself.

The Englishman played for the Blues for 13 seasons and scored 142 goals, helping the Londoners win three league titles during his time at the club.

His tally of 177 league goals also makes him the seventh-highest scorer in the history of the division, two more than Henry totalled.

Premier League years active: 22 (1992-2014)

English teams: Manchester United

Premier League appearances: 632

Premier League goals: 109

Trophies: 26

Ryan Giggs only played for Manchester United, plying his skills at Old Trafford since 1990, and he was a key part of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson's success.

The winger holds the record for the most Premier League titles won (13), and he has also produced the most assists by any player in the division (162).

Not only does he rank third in terms of appearances on this list, but Giggs has made the most appearances by a Manchester United player in the club's history (963).

2. James Milner (ENG)

Premier League years active: 23 (2002-present)

English teams: Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League appearances: 650

Premier League goals: 56

Trophies: 11

James Milner is the only player in the top 10 to still be actively playing, and he is on course to surpass the number one on this list, sitting just four appearances short of the record.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in 2002, aged 16 years and 309 days old, and the Brighton man turned 40 in January 2026.

Milner might not be number one on the list of players with the most Premier League appearances, but he does hold the record for the longest playing career, currently spanning 23 years.

The record could soon be his, with the milestone more than achievable this season.

Premier League years active: 21 (1997-2018)

English teams: Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, West Bromwich Albion

Premier League appearances: 653

Premier League goals: 53

Trophies: 3

Gareth Barry holds the record for the player with the most Premier League appearances, with his total of 653 games spanning 21 years and four clubs.

The bulk of the midfielder's top-flight matches came for Aston Villa, for whom he played 365 times in the league from 1997 to 2009.

Barry was part of the famous Manchester City team that snatched the Premier League title from under the nose of fierce rivals Manchester United in 2011-12, and he ultimately called time on his career at the end of the 2019-20 season while at West Bromwich Albion.

