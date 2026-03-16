Team News: Manchester City vs Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of Champions League clash

By Aishat Akanni | 16 Mar 2026 08:18

Manchester City face a huge task at the Etihad Stadium when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League showdown on Tuesday evening, as Pep Guardiola’s side attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit from last week’s first leg.

The Citizens have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, with goals proving difficult to come by, leaving them with an uphill battle against the Spanish giants.

Madrid, meanwhile, arrive in strong form and will look to protect their commanding advantage as they aim to secure their place in the next round.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.



MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Rico Lewis (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Cherki

REAL MADRID

Out: Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Alvaro Carreras (calf), David Alaba (calf)

Doubtful: Eder Militao (tendon), Raul Asencio (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, García; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Díaz, Guler Vinicius Jr