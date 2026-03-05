Preview: Ipswich Town vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 11:10

Ipswich Town play host to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, looking for the win that will keep them as favourites to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Tractor Boys sit in third position in the Championship table with a game in hand, Leicester are in the relegation zone.

Match preview

When back-to-back defeats to Wrexham in the FA Cup and Championship made it one win in five games, it appeared that Kieran McKenna's Ipswich had lost their way.

However, they have responded with three successive victories in the second tier, all with clean sheets.

Watford, Swansea City and automatic promotion rivals Hull City have been brushed aside, the latter by a 1-0 scoreline in midweek.

Not only do the Tractor Boys remain with the best defensive record in the division, they are now just three points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

While those two teams are scheduled to square off on the third-last matchday of the campaign, Ipswich are firmly focused on strengthening a home record that reads 41 points and just one defeat from 18 matches.

© Imago

In sharp contrast, Leicester have gone 10 games in all competitions without recording a victory.

Furthermore, not since a 3-1 triumph at East Midlands rivals Derby County have the Foxes recorded a win in the Championship on their travels.

Gary Rowett made a strong start to his reign at the King Power Stadium with away draws at Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively.

Nevertheless, last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City emphasised the size of his task to keep Leicester in the Championship.

If Oxford United beat Preston North End on Friday night, Leicester will start this game in 23nd spot. Regardless, they are one point adrift of 21st-placed West Bromwich Albion heading into this contest.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

D W L W W W

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Leicester City Championship form:

L L L D D L

Leicester City form (all competitions):

L L L D D L

Team News

© Imago

Leif Davis and Wes Burns are both options to return for Ipswich after their second-half introductions helped Ipswich edge past Hull.

Ivan Azon could get the nod over George Hirst down the middle of the attack as McKenna looks to introduce fresh legs into the team.

Darnell Furlong and Azor Matusiwa are one yellow card away from having to serving a two-match ban.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Rowett must decide whether to start Jordan James after his return from injury in the Norwich defeat.

Recalls for Stephy Mavididi and Jordan Ayew are also a possibility, but Rowett may not over-react to his first defeat in charge of the Foxes.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Taylor; Burns, Nunez, Clarke; Azon

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Okoli, Nelson, Thomas; Winks, Skipp; Fatawu, Mukasa, Cordova-Reid; Ayew

We say: Ipswich Town 3-1 Leicester City

Having lost to Norwich last time out, this is one of the worst fixtures that Rowett and Leicester could have hoped for. With the Tractor Boys on a high after their midweek win, we are backing them to outclass the Foxes at Portman Road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.