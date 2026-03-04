From KSI to Hollywood: What celebrities have invested in English football?

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Mar 2026 18:18

English football has experienced a surge in celebrity investment in recent years, with several high-profile figures from entertainment, music, social media and American sport starting to buy stakes in clubs throughout the pyramid.

Although the involvement of prominent public figures in football is nothing new, as demonstrated by Elton John's ownership of Watford in the 1970s and 1980s and Delia Smith's 27-year majority stake in Norwich City up until 2024, there has certainly been a noticeable increase in involvement from well-known names across the celebrity landscape.

The globalisation of the Premier League and the storytelling potential of lower-league football has made English clubs particularly appealing, offering celebrities the attractive opportunity to combine financial investments with a growth in cultural influence and enhanced global publicity.

Following recent news that YouTuber KSI has become the latest celebrity to invest in a football club, purchasing a minority stake in sixth-tier Dagenham & Redbridge, attention has once again turned to the ever-growing list of famous names attached to English football teams.

From YouTube stars to Hollywood A-listers, Sports Mole takes a closer look at some of the most prominent celebrity investors across the English football pyramid.

KSI - Dagenham & Redbridge

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, has become the latest celebrity to invest in an English football club, purchasing a minority stake in National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge.

The club announced that KSI has joined the club as a shareholder and significant strategic partner, with reports stating that the YouTuber has purchased a 20% minority stake in the sixth-tier club.

KSI, who found fame on YouTube before venturing into music, boxing and mainstream television - including currently serving as a judge on Britain's Got Talent - joins Andy Carroll as a shareholder in Dagenham & Redbridge.

Carroll joined as a player in the summer following the club's relegation from the National League, and the former England international subsequently invested in the club following the February takeover by Happy Fan Group.

Speaking after the announcement of his investment, KSI shared his long-term goals of helping Dagenham & Redbridge climb to the Premier League, although the 32-year-old admitted securing promotion from the National League South was a more realistic, short-term objective.

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney - Wrexham

© Imago

Potentially the most famous example of celebrity investment in British football is Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham.

The Hollywood duo received formal approval from Wrexham Supporters' Trust to complete their £2m purchase of the club in February 2021, and the Red Dragons have embarked on a remarkable journey up the football pyramid in the following years.

After narrowly missing out on National League promotion in 2021-22, losing in the playoff semi-finals to Grimsby Town, Wrexham have subsequently secured back-to-back-back promotions - becoming the first team in England's top five divisions to achieve such a feat.

Now in 2025-26, Wrexham are fighting to record their fourth consecutive promotion, from the Championship into the Premier League, with Phil Parkinson's side battling to secure a playoff spot.

The entire journey since Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover has been captured via the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, which has significantly increased the publicity surrounding the club and earned the Red Dragons an international fanbase.

Although the Hollywood duo's takeover initially raised many eyebrows, Wrexham's story ever since has become the benchmark for celebrity involvement in English football and has certainly contributed to an increase in high-profile investment.

Tom Brady - Birmingham City

© Imago

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City in August 2023 following the club's takeover by Knighthead Capital Management in July of that same year.

Brady became the chair of the club's advisory board, with the former NFL player bringing his own sporting experience to help enhance player nutrition, fitness and recovery in collaboration with Birmingham City's sport science department.

In their first season under Brady and co.'s ownership, Birmingham City were relegated from the Championship, but after breaking the League One transfer record several times - including the eight-figure signing of Jay Stansfield - the club immediately returned to the second tier.

Birmingham City now have their sights set on securing promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since their 2010-11 relegation.

Similarly to Wrexham's 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, Birmingham City released a series around the 2024-25 campaign, following the journeys of the club, players and key ownership figures, including Brady.

Other celebrities to have joined the football wave

© Imago

While KSI, Reynolds & McElhenney and Brady's investments are arguably the most well-known, numerous other celebrities hold stakes in clubs throughout the English pyramid.

Rapper Snoop Dogg acquired a minority stake in Swansea City in July 2025, joining 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric on the ownership team of the Championship club.

Basketball legend LeBron James purchased a 2% stake of Liverpool in 2011 and became a minor partner in Fenway Sports Group, who own the Reds and several other sporting franchises.

Actor Michael B. Jordan was announced as part-owner of AFC Bournemouth in December 2022, having joined the takeover by the Black Knight Football Club consortium.

Elsewhere, former NFL player JJ Watt has invested in Burnley, Ed Sheeran holds a minority stake in Ipswich Town and singer Jade Thirlwall is a shareholder in South Shields FC, among several other celebrity investments throughout the football pyramid.