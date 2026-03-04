Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for must-win La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 17:32 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 17:33

Real Madrid will once again be without the services of a whole host of important players for Friday's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo.

Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao remain on the sidelines, while Franco Mastantuono is suspended following his red card in the 1-0 defeat to Getafe last time out.

Real Madrid have also been rocked by the news that Rodrygo suffered an ACL injury against Getafe, with the Brazilian attacker facing the next 10 months or so on the sidelines.

Eduardo Camavinga was back in training on Wednesday after a dental issue, and the Frenchman is expected to be in the side on Friday night.

However, no risks will be taken with Raul Asencio (neck), so the expectation is that the Spaniard will again be absent against Celta.

David Alaba is also a doubt due to a calf problem, but Dean Huijsen is available again, so the Spaniard should start in the middle of the defence.

Arda Guler is expected to operate behind a front two of Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia, although Brahim Diaz is another option in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius