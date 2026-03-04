Preview: Famalicao vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Mar 2026 20:25 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 20:33

Looking to maintain their perfect home record in 2026, European hopefuls Famalicao welcome Arouca to Vila Nova for the opening fixture of Primeira Liga matchday 25 on Friday evening.

The hosts sit sixth in the Portuguese top-flight standings, nine points off the top four and five behind fifth place, while the visitors are 11th, four points shy of the top half and seven clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Since back-to-back wins to close out January, Famalicao have struggled for consistency, alternating between victories and dropped points across their last five matches.

The only draw in that run came last weekend, when Hugo Oliveira’s side were held to a goalless stalemate by a struggling Rio Ave outfit in Vila do Conde, a result that underlined a familiar pattern in their 2026 campaign.

Across their eight matches this year, Famalicao have only won when scoring, losing to Alverca (1–0), Gil Vicente (5–0) and Sporting Lisbon (1–0) before that latest stalemate, while claiming four victories in the remaining fixtures.

Having taken maximum points from all three home games in 2026, Oliveira will be looking to steer his side to four consecutive victories on their own turf for the first time since February 23 to April 12, 2025 (four wins).

Achieving that hinges on excellence at both ends, as all six of Famalicao’s wins at Vila Nova this season have come by at least two-goal margins, five of them accompanied by clean sheets, a pattern the hosts will hope continues as they push for a continental place.

Meanwhile, Arouca’s bid to move further clear of danger took a hit following a 3–1 defeat at Porto last Friday, with Vasco Seabra left frustrated after his side walked away from Estadio do Dragao empty-handed despite a spirited performance.

Trailing against the league leaders from the 14th second, the Wolves managed to equalise in the 70th minute through Nais Djouahra, only to concede from a controversial penalty in stoppage time before allowing another strike moments later.

Arouca have now either scored or let in exactly three goals in each of their last five outings, while they have taken full spoils from four of their eight matches in 2026 (L4), marking an improvement on last year, when the Wolves managed just three wins from their opening 16 fixtures (D5, L8) of the Primeira Liga campaign.

That said, Lobos will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, although their away record leaves room for doubt, with just two victories from 12 league trips this season (D2, L7), including defeats in their most recent two.

Arouca are also winless in their last three competitive meetings with Famalicao (D2, L1), including a 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture, and have taken maximum points in only one of their previous six league visits to Vila Nova (D2, L3), including their time in Liga 2.



Team News

Famalicao are expected to remain without long-term absentee Oscar Aranda, who has yet to feature this season due to a serious knee injury.

The hosts will welcome back Justin De Haas, Pedro Bondo and Gustavo Sa from suspension but will be without winger Sorriso and midfielder Tom van de Looi, both serving a one-match ban for accumulated bookings.

Arouca will see Tiago Esgaio, Espen Van Ee and Lee Hyunju return to the squad after missing the previous game due to disciplinary measures.

The visitors are monitoring the fitness of Pablo Gozalbez, who was forced off against Porto, while Javi Sanchez appears fit after rejoining training this week following his own knock in the same match.

Meanwhile, Mateo Flores is likely to miss a sixth consecutive game, and Pedro Santos, sidelined since early January, is expected to remain unavailable.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; R Soares, Ba, De Haas, Bondo; De Amorim, Pena, Sa: Joujou, Abubakar, Dias

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Kuipers; Van Ea, Fukui; Trezza, Lee, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Arouca

A curious pattern has emerged in the last six league meetings at Vila Nova, with no match seeing both sides score: Famalicao have won three, Arouca one, and the remaining two ended goalless.

That trend is expected to shift in this clash, as the two teams have shown attacking threat recently, but the home side looks set to take the full spoils thanks to their impressive form at Vila Nova.



