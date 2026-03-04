Brighton vs. Arsenal: Impressive statistic demonstrates Jurrien Timber's importance to the Gunners

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 20:21 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 20:23

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber has been directly involved in more goals than any other defender in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Netherlands international provided the assist for Bukayo Saka to make the breakthrough in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

Timber is now on five assists and three goals in the Premier League this season, and he has been directly involved in more goals (eight) than any other defender in England's top flight during the current season.

The 24-year-old has once again been an impressive performer for the Gunners this term, and he has proven to be an excellent signing for the club since arriving from Ajax in 2023.

© Iconsport / SPI

Timber provided the assist for Saka to score vs. Brighton

Manchester United had been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, but it was the Gunners that won the race for his signature.

Timber is now on six goals and 11 assists in 91 appearances for Arsenal, including four goals and nine assists in 61 Premier League matches.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both in Premier League action on Wednesday evening, with the Citizens taking on Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

Both matches are currently at half time, with Man City leading Forest courtesy of an effort from Antoine Semenyo, who has been in excellent form since arriving from Bournemouth.

As it stands, Arsenal are on 67 points from 30 matches in the Premier League table, while Man City are on 62 points from 29 matches, with Pep Guardiola's side having a game in hand.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

What is next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will follow Wednesday's game against Brighton with a clash against Mansfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Gunners will then switch their attention to the Champions League, with the first leg of their last-16 clash in the competition coming against Bayer Leverkusen on March 11.

Three days later, Mikel Arteta's side will take on Everton in the Premier League, ahead of the second leg of their European clash with Leverkusen on March 17.