Preview: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich's march to the Bundesliga title continues on Friday, when they face visitors Borussia Monchengladbach at Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians lead the way at the summit of the table with 63 points, while their opponents reside in 12th with 25 points, with the club only three points above the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Bayern are 11 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, and they need 20 points from their remaining 10 fixtures to claim the title.

Vincent Kompany's side were last in action on February 28, when they beat Dortmund 3-2, their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

It was also their second consecutive 3-2 success, but they have now conceded 10 goals in their last eight games, and they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their past seven home matches.

The club have played 17 times at Allianz Arena this term, with Friday's hosts coming out on top on 15 occasions, though they did lose 2-1 against Augsburg as recently as January 24.

Kompany's side are on track to score 125 goals in the Bundesliga this term, and that return would significantly surpass the division record of 101, a tally that they themselves set in 1971-72.

Gladbach may find Bayern challenging opponents, but it is important that they bounce back should they lose given the three games following their clash on Friday come against sides in the bottom six.

Die Fohlen did triumph 1-0 when they faced Union Berlin on February 28, and while they needed a 94th-minute penalty to take three points, they created numerous opportunities in the final third.

Boss Eugen Polanski will hope to end his team's five-game losing streak against Bayern, with the head coach having suffered a 3-0 loss against the Bavarians in October 2025.

Though Gladbach beat Union Berlin, they were defeated in four and held to three stalemates in their prior seven outings, while they have also lost four and drawn two of their last six away clashes.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their seven most recent fixtures, a period in which they conceded 10 goals.

Team News

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still nursing a calf issue, though Jonas Urbig has performed admirably as his deputy.

The continued injury woes of left-back Alphonso Davies is set to lead to another start for Konrad Laimer in defence, with the back four hoping to be protected by Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Striker Harry Kane will aim to add to his tally of 30 Bundesliga goals, while Michael Olise will hope to provide a 17th assist in the league.

Gladbach midfielder Yannik Engelhardt picked up a yellow card against Union Berlin and is suspended, so perhaps Rocco Reitz and Kevin Stoger will feature in a double pivot.

Franck Honorat, Haris Tabakovic and Wael Mohya are likely inclusions in the frontline given that forwards Robin Hack (adductor) and Tim Kleindienst (knee) are ruled out,

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Stoger, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic, Mohya

We say: Bayern Munich 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern have little reason to fear the visitors given their record at Allianz Arena is excellent, whereas their opponents have struggled on the road.

Gladbach's season will not be defined by a defeat against the champions, but fans should be prepared for the possibility of a heavy defeat.

