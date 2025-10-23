Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Last-placed Borussia Monchengladbach have the unenviable task of trying to beat travellers Bayern Munich on Saturday in the Bundesliga at Borussia-Park.

Die Fohlen interim boss Eugen Polanski led his side to a 3-1 defeat against Union Berlin on October 17, and they are 18th with just three points, whereas first-placed Bayern have 21 points following their 2-1 Der Klassiker triumph against Borussia Dortmund on October 18.

Match preview

To suggest that there is trouble behind the scenes at Borussia Monchengladbach would be an understatement, with the club still looking for a permanent manager following the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane on September 15, while they also only appointed Rouven Schroder as sporting director last week.

Polanski is reportedly being considered as a permanent option, but he is yet to prove his credentials, overseeing two losses and two draws in his four Bundesliga games in the dugout.

The hosts conceded 10 goals and scored five times in those matches, whereas the club had conceded five and netted zero goals in their first three league fixtures.

Some of Gladbach's underlying numbers suggest they have been unlucky given they have conceded 15 times in the Bundesliga despite facing just 9.4 xG, a figure that only five teams in the top flight have bettered.

Die Fohlen are yet to win at home this campaign, suffering two defeats in their four fixtures at Borussia-Park, and they are winless in seven at the stadium.

Bayern Munich come into Saturday's clash having won every one of their 12 fixtures in 2025-26, and they are unbeaten in 19 games when excluding the Club World Cup, with Vincent Kompany guiding the club to 16 victories.

The Bundesliga champions' three big chances against Borussia Dortmund were below the 5.5 big chances they had averaged in their first six league games, though they created seven when they beat Club Brugge 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern's victory against Club Brugge also meant they became the first ever team in Europe's top five leagues to win their opening 12 games of a season.

The Bavarians have netted three or more goals in 10 of their fixtures this term, and they have scored at least four goals six times.

At the other end of the pitch, the club have kept three clean sheets in their past five, and they have not conceded more than once in any of their eight most recent outings.

Avoiding defeat on the weekend would extend Kompany's side's unbeaten streak on the road to 18 matches, and it would also be their eighth consecutive victory away from home.

Team News

Gladbach's defence has to hold firm on Saturday, and they will be able to field centre-backs Nico Elvedi and Kevin Diks.

Wingers Robin Hack and Nathan N'Goumou, as well as striker Tim Kleindienst, are unfortunately sidelined, and their absences could lead to the selection of Franck Honorat, Haris Tabakovic and Jens Castrop.

Bayern talisman Harry Kane was utilised as a number 10 against Dortmund, and after his strong display behind striker Nicolas Jackson, the Englishman could continue in that role while Serge Gnabry recovers from an injury.

Attacker Jamal Musiala is a long-term absentee due to a broken leg, but with Michael Olise and Luis Diaz in fine form, his presence has hardly been felt.

With Alphonso Davies still out because of a knee injury, Konrad Laimer is likely to continue on the left side of defence.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Netz; Reitz, Engelhardt, Sander; Honorat, Tabakovic, Castrop

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-6 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach's season will not be defined by their result on Saturday, but fans should be prepared for a heavy defeat.

Bayern have arguably been the best team in Europe this campaign, and considering they have been relentless in the final third, they may find the back of the net several times at Borussia-Park.

