Preview: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

The first Der Klassiker of the new season is upon us, with Bayern Munich hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena this Saturday night.

The defending champions have made a perfect start to the season, and they will be determined to use their momentum in order to end their three-match winless run against the Black and Yellow.

Match preview

The biggest fixture in German football returns this weekend, as the entire country waits to see whether they have a title fight on their hands or whether the early indicator points to another dominant Bayern Munich season.

Before a ball is kicked, most would point to the latter option, considering Vincent Kompany’s men have made a frighteningly good start to the new campaign.

Bayern have won all 10 of their matches across all competitions, and they are currently enjoying their best start to a Bundesliga season since they first joined the competition back in 1965.

The Bavarian giants are also in the midst of their longest Bundesliga match-winning run, having won eight straight games in the competition – their best run in over five years.

In seven of those eight matches Bayern have scored three or more goals, helping them set a new competition record of scoring 25 goals in the first six rounds of the 2025/26 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund have also made a solid start to the campaign – not a perfect one by any means, but they could go within one point of their rivals with a victory this Saturday.

Niko Kovac and his men have been focused on improving their defensive record, and that appears to be going to plan, with the team conceding just four Bundesliga goals and keeping four clean sheets from six games in the competition.

Kovac has led Dortmund to 21 victories from 34 games across all competitions, giving him one of the best managerial records in the club’s history.

On top of that, Dortmund’s recent results against Bayern are encouraging, with the Black and Yellow boasting a three-match unbeaten run – this includes a 2-0 win away at the Allianz Arena back in March 2024.

Dortmund have not mounted a serious title challenge since the 2022-23 campaign, though getting a win on Saturday would certainly send a message of intent to the rest of the competition.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W W W W W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D W W W W D

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Team News

Bayern Munich are dealing with a number of injury issues, which makes their perfect start to the season all the more impressive.

Jamal Musiala, for instance, has not played in a competitive game since the Club World Cup, and he is not expected back in action until 2026.

Defender Alphonso Davies is also sidelined with a knee injury, last featuring for Bayern back in March.

Hiroki Iro and Josip Stanisic are also on the injury list, with the two men currently nursing foot and knee problems.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane will lead the attack as he looks to build on his incredible 11-goal haul so early into the season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are still missing influential midfielder Emre Can, who is recovering from a groin injury.

Teenager Julien Duranville will not get a chance to show his skills on the biggest stage in German football, with the player nursing a shoulder injury.

Argentina’s Aaron Anselmino, meanwhile, is also expected to miss out due to a muscle injury.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier

We say: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich are absolutely flying across all competitions, and it will take an almighty effort in order to stop the Bavarians in their tracks.

While Borussia Dortmund are capable of giving their arch rivals a run for their money, we are backing the hosts to come away victorious in what should be a tight encounter.

