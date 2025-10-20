Preview:Bayern vs Brugge - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Club Brugge, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to continue their impeccable form, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will welcome Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge to the Allianz Arena as part of Wednesday's Champions League action.

The Bavarians have taken six points from six so far, while Blauw-Zwart lost last time out in the league phase.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's Bayern have started the season in perfect fashion, winning all 10 of their matches across all competitions since the opening of the German top-flight campaign, and they will be confident of continuing their 100% record in midweek.

On Saturday, the Bavarians followed up a 3-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on October 4 by beating historical rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Michael Olise either side of half time.

That victory has Kompany's men top of the table with a maximum 21 points, a tally that sees them five clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who have not been able to keep up despite only losing once this term.

The Bavarians' staggering form also applies to the Champions League, where they took all three points in a 3-1 win against Chelsea on matchday one, before battering Pafos 5-1 at the end of September, a result that put the club first in the league phase table.

Keen to distance themselves from the five other teams that they are level with in UEFA's premier club competition, Bayern's hopes will be bolstered by the fact that they have been particularly strong on their own turf, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice during their five home games in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Nicky Hayen's Brugge may be the underdogs on Wednesday, but they are pushing for their domestic title and come into this clash on the back of consecutive victories.

At the weekend, Blauw-Zwart earned all three points in a 1-0 triumph over Leuven in the Belgian Pro League, marking the second game in a row that they kept a clean sheet in after a 1-0 win against fellow Champions League-side Union SG prior to the international break.

Turning their attention to continental competition, Hayen's team will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their trip to face Atalanta on September 30, when they were beaten 2-1 despite taking a first-half lead courtesy of a 38th-minute goal from Christos Tzolis.

However, given that the visitors have been mixed on the road in recent weeks - they have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five on their travels - it would be surprising if they managed to escape the Allianz with a point against arguably the most in-form side in Europe.

That being said, Blauw-Zwart may take heart from the fact that they have only failed to score in one of their 13 away matches since April, and if they can maintain their defensive resilience, then they might be in with an outside chance of becoming the first team to stop Bayern this season.

An unlikely three points could be enough to see Brugge climb into the top eight in midweek, though they reside in 13th place currently, a spot that would send them through to the playoff round.

Team News

Bayern could name an unchanged XI from the one that faced Dortmund, though they continue to be without a number of players in the backline, including centre-half Hiroki Ito, as well as left-back Alphonso Davies and the multi-purpose Josip Stanisic, who has returned to team training but needs to build fitness.

In their absence, Kompany is likely to opt for Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah at the heart of his defence, with the duo flanked by Sacha Boey and Konrad Laimer at full-back.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the versatile Serge Gnabry is dealing with a groin injury, while attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is working his way back from the broken leg he suffered in the summer, so expect to see Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz supporting Nicolas Jackson up top.

As for Brugge, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is a doubt after missing the last six games with an adductor injury, but Nordin Jackers should be on hand to start between the posts in his stead.

Elsewhere, midfielders Ludovit Reis - who is out until next month with a shoulder injury - and Raphael Onyedika, who is close to a return from a hamstring injury, are set to miss out once again.

With that in mind, Hans Vanaken should captain the visitors alongside Aleskandar Stankovic in a double pivot, while Cisse Sandra backs up a front three of Carlos Forbs, Nicolo Tresoldi and Christos Tzolis from an attacking midfield position.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Jackers; Seys, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer; Stankovic, Vanaken; Forbs, Sandra, Tzolis; Tresoldi

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Club Brugge

Bayern have been perfect throughout 2025-26 so far, and they will be especially confident playing on home soil given their excellent goalscoring record at the Allianz Arena.

Brugge could be on the scoresheet themselves considering that they have netted in all but one of their away matches since April, but they are likely to walk away empty handed.

