Preview: Pafos vs Bayern - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Pafos FC and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what could be the biggest mismatch of the second round of Champions League fixtures, Pafos FC will welcome giants Bayern Munich to Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts held Olympiacos to a 0-0 stalemate on September 17 in their first league phase game of the Champions League, whereas Bayern beat Chelsea 3-1 on the same date.

Match preview

Pafos deserve immense credit for taking a point against Olympiacos, who played with an extra man from the 26th minute but were unable to create many opportunities of note.

The draw was the first of three consecutive clean sheets, though that streak was brought to an end last time out, when they beat Omonia 2-1 on Saturday.

The hosts are second in the Cypriot top flight with 12 points from their opening four fixtures, and they are currently champions having won their domestic league for the first time in their history in 2024-25.

A victory on Tuesday would be boss Juan Carlos Carcedo's fourth win in a row, and it would be their third in three home games.

Pafos boast a strong record in Europe on their own turf, losing just one of their last 11 at Alphamega Stadium while winning on eight occasions.

Bayern were dominant against Chelsea, creating four big chances across the 90 minutes, while also limiting the Blues to just one shot on target from inside the box in the second half.

Vincent Kompany's side will prove hard to contain on Tuesday given they have found the back of the net three times in each of their last seven outings, scoring 28 goals in that period.

The Germans have been less solid at the back, as while they kept a clean sheet when they beat Werder Bremen 4-0 on Friday, they had conceded six goals in their prior five.

Bayern have never faced Pafos before, but they are unbeaten in their past 15 Champions League matches when facing a new opponent, and they were only held to a stalemate once in those games.

Kompany's side have won all eight of the matches in 2025-26, and excluding the Club World Cup, his team are undefeated in their last 15.

Bayern have not experienced a loss in their last 14 away games in Germany and in Europe, emerging victorious 10 times.

Team News

Pafos will be unable to call upon right-back Bruno, who was sent off against Olympiacos, so perhaps Ognjen Mimovic will replace him.

Derrick Luckassen and David Luiz could appear as centre-backs, while midfielders Ivan Sunjic, David Goldar and Pepe will be expected to support centre-forward Landry Dimata.

Bayern striker Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in 104 games for the Germans - the quickest player to ever reach 100 goals for a single club in Europe's top-five leagues - and he will be desperate to continue his stellar campaign.

Raphael Guerreiro is a candidate to start as his side's left-back given Alphonso Davies continues to be absent, while Joshua Kimmich is certain to play in midfield.

Jamal Musiala would normally be used as a number 10, but he is still recovering from a serious leg injury, and his absence could lead to another start for Serge Gnabry.

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Michael; Mimovic, Luckassen, Luiz, Correia; Sunjic, Goldar, Pepe; Jaja, Dimata, Dragomir

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

We say: Pafos FC 1-5 Bayern Munich

There is no reason to doubt Bayern's ability to take three points, especially as they have arguably been Europe's best team this season.

Perhaps Pafos will be able to score if the Bavarians substitute a number of first-team stars later in the second half, but anything other than a comfortable win for the visitors would be surprising.

