Back in the big time, Olympiacos launch their Champions League campaign on Wednesday against debutants Pafos FC at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

The hosts return to the elite after a four-year absence via automatic qualification, while their Cypriot visitors booked a first-ever berth through the qualifiers route.

Match preview

An improved UEFA coefficient ensured Olympiacos a direct ticket into the Champions League after lifting the Super League in 2024-25, marking their first automatic qualification in more than a decade.

The 48-time Greek champions are back on the grand stage, and this will be their 36th appearance at the competition proper, further underlining their pedigree in Europe’s top tournament.

Time away from the Champions League did not halt Olympiacos from etching history into their continental record, as they claimed their first-ever European crown by beating Fiorentina in the Conference League final in 2023-24.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men approach Wednesday’s clash with confidence sky-high after putting five past Panserraikos at Karaiskakis to sit top of the Super League and extend their flawless start to 2025-26 with nine goals scored and none conceded.

The Piraeus outfit have also triumphed in five of their last seven home games in UEFA competition (D2), so they will fancy themselves to take maximum points in what stands as their most winnable fixture of the league phase.

Olympiacos face a gruelling run across their eight-match programme, with trips to last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona and Arsenal, while a home fixture against record champions Real Madrid offers little respite.

Little will be demanded of Pafos, who have already carved another piece of history by reaching this stage just a season after making their continental bow in the Conference League, where they exited in the round of 16.

The past two years under Juan Carlos Carcedo have been ones filled with landmark feats, beginning with the club’s maiden trophy in the 2023-24 Cypriot Cup and followed by the league crown in 2024-25, which secured their Champions League chance.

Qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion as Pafos edged Crvena Zvezda, with Jaja’s 88th-minute strike leveling the tie in Cyprus after a hard-fought win in the reverse fixture in Serbia.

Carcedo’s men, who navigated the qualifiers unbeaten across six matches, may back themselves to spring a surprise in Piraeus against an Olympiacos side that has failed to win 18 of their last 20 Champions League group or league phase outings.

That said, Pafos must quickly shake off the sting of their first defeat this season after falling 1-0 at home to Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot top flight on Saturday.

Olympiacos form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



W



W





Pafos FC Champions League form:





W



W



W



D



W



L





Pafos FC form (all competitions):





D



W



W



W



W



D





Team News

Mendilibar faces a race against time on the fitness of Gelson Martins, who was forced off last time out, while right-back Rodinei is another doubt for the clash.

With Konstantinos Tzolakis suspended, Alexandros Paschalakis is expected to start in goal, while forward Roman Yaremchuk continues to manage a muscle concern.

Mehdi Taremi is in line for his first start at the club after stepping off the bench to net a brace in Saturday’s emphatic win, so the former Inter Milan striker may spearhead the attack here.

Derrick Luckassen was sent off in Pafos’s league defeat to Apollon, but that suspension does not apply in Europe, meaning the 23-year-old should retain his spot at centre-back.

David Goldar is the likeliest partner alongside Luckassen, although veteran defender David Luiz also remains an option for the visitors.

Despite Jaja’s decisive strike in the qualifiers, Carcedo is unlikely to tinker too much with his settled side, so the 24-year-old could again be held back as an impact option from the bench.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Paschalakis; Ortega, Biancone, Retsos, Costinha; Nascimento, Garcia; Podence, Chiquinho, Strefezza; Taremi

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Michael; Langa, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Sunjic, Pepe; Bruno, Dragomir, Orsic; Andersen

We say: Olympiacos 2-0 Pafos FC

Olympiacos carry the greater pedigree and form into Wednesday’s clash, so a routine victory for the hosts appears the most probable outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



