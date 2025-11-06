Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for gameweek four, including Thibaut Courtois, Victor Osimhen and Phil Foden.

Only three teams have been left with 100% records in this season's Champions League following gameweek four, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan the 'perfect' teams in the league phase of the tournament.

Bayern, who sit top of the overall table, continued their winning run in the tournament with a standout 2-1 victory away to the holders Paris Saint-Germain, while second-placed Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 3-0 and third-placed Inter recorded a 2-1 home success over Kairat Almaty.

Manchester City's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund moved them into fourth, while PSG are fifth, just ahead of Newcastle United, who recorded a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid have dropped to seventh following their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, with the reigning Premier League champions rising into eighth position.

Also on Tuesday, Napoli drew 0-0 with Eintracht Frankfurt, Atletico Madrid beat Union SG 3-1, Monaco were 1-0 winners over Bodo/Glimt, Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon, Olympiacos drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur were 4-0 winners over Copenhagen.

On Wednesday, Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag, Barcelona drew 3-3 with Club Brugge, Pafos beat Villarreal 1-0, Galatasaray were 3-0 winners over Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen beat Benfica 1-0, while Marseille suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta BC.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the fourth gameweek of the 2025-26 season, and it was incredibly difficult to pick due to the number of outstanding players on show.

Courtois might have been on the losing side on Tuesday against Liverpool, but the Belgian showed why he should be considered to be the best goalkeeper in world football, making eight saves in total, and a number of them were outstanding stops, even at this level of football.

Liverpool defender Bradley very much came out on top against Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior on Tuesday night, with the right-back in excellent form, tackling intently throughout the contest, while he was also able to make an impact down the other end, with Alvaro Carreras having a tough night defending him.



OH MY WORD MICKY VAN DE VEN ? Incredible goal by the Spurs centre half, as he runs the full length of the pitch before a fantastic finish past Kotarsi - INCREDIBLE GOAL! Watch live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/txG6v8s8jH

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2025

Van de Ven has been one of the outstanding centre-backs in European football this season, and the Netherlands international was in excellent form against Copenhagen, scoring his side's third of the match - and what a goal it was - while he was excellent in possession, finishing with a pass success rate of 93%.

Luckassen played a vital role in Pafos keeping a clean sheet in their win over Villarreal in gameweek four; the 30-year-old won three aerial duels, and he was a powerful presence at the back for the home side.

Burn was another standout defensive performer in the latest set of Champions League matches; the England international scored his side's first against Athletic at St James' Park, while he also won four aerial duels and made two tackles during a brilliant European performance on Wednesday night.

Central midfield: Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Merino was again in excellent form for Arsenal in Prague, with the Spain international scoring twice in his side's 3-0 victory, operating as a false nine. The 29-year-old proved to be too much for Slavia Prague to handle on the night, and there simply had to be a spot for him in this particular XI due to the level of his display.

Central midfield: Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur)

It would be fair to say that Simons has found it tough since arriving at Tottenham, but the Netherlands international showed his quality in his side's win over Copenhagen - providing the assist for for Brennan Johnson to make the breakthrough, while he finished with a pass success rate of 89%.

Central midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Szoboszlai was a standout performer for Liverpool in their win over Real Madrid, with the Hungary international dominating the midfield battle, while it was his delivery that was headed into the back of the net by Alexis Mac Allister to secure a vital three points for the Premier League champions.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Right wing: Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge)



A devastating counter attack from Club Brugge finished off by Forbs?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XBkrDeqk50

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Barcelona will be glad that they do not have to face Forbs every week, as the Club Brugge attacker put in a sensational performance on Wednesday night, scoring twice and providing an assist; it was a terrific European display from the 21-year-old, who was the standout footballer on the field.

Osimhen came up with a treble for Galatasaray in their win over Ajax in Amsterdam; two of the forward's goals came from the penalty spot, showing his nerve, while he scored another in a five-star performance - it remains a mystery that he was not signed by one of the elite clubs in world football over the summer.



"It's Foden fireworks on Bonfire Night" ? In very similar fashion to his 1st, Phil Foden doubles his tally with a beautiful finish into the bottom corner, to put City 3 ahead. Watch on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0avub8w9GY

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Foden has struggled to find his best form for Man City this season, but the England international put in an excellent performance against Dortmund, scoring twice in his side's 4-1 win, while he completed two dribbles and finished with a pass success rate of 90%.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Courtois; Bradley, Luckassen, Van de Ven, Burn; Merino, Simons, Szoboszlai; Forbs, Osimhen, Foden