Arsenal equalled an astonishing 122-year-old clean sheet record and Mikel Merino produced an attacking masterclass in a 3-0 Champions League league-phase victory away to Slavia Prague.

There was little to write home about on Arsenal's end during the first 30 minutes, where their Czech hosts showed a few glimpses of attacking promise, but nothing that would truly trouble David Raya.

However, the customary dead-ball Gunners goal arrived just past the half-hour mark via a Bukayo Saka penalty, before auxiliary striker Mikel Merino doubled the visitors' lead just 36 seconds into the second half.

The former Real Sociedad man then harnessed his aerial prowess to double his tally and bag Arsenal's third of the night, before the Gunners preserved their customary clean sheet thanks to a late Slavia spot kick being overturned on review.

Tuesday's result means that Arsenal have now kept eight straight clean sheets in all tournaments for just the second time in their history, after managing to do so as Woolwich Arsenal in 1903.

Ahead of the 8pm kickoffs, Mikel Arteta's side are now sitting pretty in first place in the 36-team league-phase table with a perfect 12 points from 12, while Jindrich Trpisovsky's Slavia sit 30th and are still searching for their first win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

No Martin Odegaard. No Viktor Gyokeres. No Martin Zubimendi. No Gabriel Martinelli. No Kai Havertz. No Gabriel Jesus. No Noni Madueke.

No. Problem.

It has been said and will continue to be said for as long as Arsenal are on this magnificent run, but the Gunners' squad depth truly is something to behold, as the majestic Merino demonstrated in the second half tonight.

The Spaniard has sometimes looked awkward and out of place when starting as Arteta's focal point, but when he channels his inner number nine, he is a marvellous presence inside the penalty area and took his two goals with aplomb in Prague.

Arsenal did not have it all their own way in the opening phases of the game, but they did what they do better than anyone else during their slow first half hour - restrict the opposition from having a single shot on target.

Arteta's momentum train is running at full throttle ahead of Bayern Munich later this month, and in this form, there is nothing to suggest that Arsenal cannot compete for a phenomenal Premier League and Champions League double.

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Does this count as another corner goal?

Gabriel Magalhaes - who else - flicks on an Arsenal set-piece, and the Brazilian's header strikes the raised hand of Lukas Provod, who concedes a penalty after a VAR review.

Saka steps up to the chalk and fails to fool the goalkeeper, but his spot kick is perfectly placed into the bottom corner and out of Jakub Markovic's reach.

Mikel Merino goal vs. Slavia Prague (46th min, Slavia Prague 0-2 Arsenal)



So quick, so simple, and so effective!

The visitors double their lead barely 30 seconds after the restart, as Leandro Trossard picks out Merino with a crisp cross from the left, and the Spaniard has all the time and space in the world to guide a side-footed volley into the bottom corner.

Mikel Merino goal vs. Slavia Prague (68th min, Slavia Prague 0-3 Arsenal)



Disaster for Markovic, delight for Merino (again).

Crossing connoisseur Declan Rice sends a gorgeous delivery into the box from a central slot, and Slavia's number one tries to claim, but Merino makes Markovic look a fool as he flicks a header into the exposed net with his back to goal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MIKEL MERINO

Whether he is starting up front for Arsenal or in midfield for Spain, one thing is for certain with Merino - he guarantees goals.

The 29-year-old demonstrated his exquisite finishing ability and attacking awareness in equal measure in Prague, and a penny for Gyokeres's thoughts as the stricken Swede watched his deputy do the business.

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Slavia Prague 42%-58% Arsenal

Shots: Slavia Prague 8-14 Arsenal

Shots on target: Slavia Prague 1-8 Arsenal

Corners: Slavia Prague 4-7 Arsenal

Fouls: Slavia Prague 24-12 Arsenal

WHAT NEXT?

Matchday five of the 2025-26 Champions League involves Arsenal's toughest test yet, as the Gunners face Bayern Munich at the Emirates on November 26, while Slavia Prague host Athletic Club a day before.

In their final games before the international break, the Gunners travel to Sunderland for Saturday's Premier League 5.30pm kickoff, before Trpisovsky's side travel to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League a day later.

