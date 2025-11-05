Barcelona come from behind on three separate occasions to claim a point against Club Brugge on Wednesday, with the two teams playing out a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Nicolo Tresoldi sent the home side ahead before Ferran Torres levelled, but the Belgian giants were back ahead at the break, with the brilliant Carlos Forbs on the scoresheet in the 17th minute.

Lamine Yamal levelled it up at 2-2 just past the hour, but Forbs was at it again shortly after, scoring his second of the match to make it a 3-2 contest.

Barcelona were not finished, levelling it up once again courtesy of an own goal from Joaquin Seys, and Club Brugge had a late goal disallowed following a VAR check, with the points ultimately being shared in a 3-3 draw.

The result has left Hansi Flick's side in 11th spot in the Champions League table, boasting seven points from their first four matches, while Club Brugge are 22nd, claiming four points from their four games in the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

And breathe.

What a match - there have been some incredible games in the league phase of the Champions League this season, and this was another, with Club Brugge coming incredibly close to pulling off an upset.

In the end, it was Yamal's brilliance that earned Barcelona a point, but the Catalan giants will not be able to seriously challenge for the Champions League trophy this season if they continue to defend in this manner.

Club Brugge got in time and time again on the counter-attack due to Barcelona's high line, and that is a real concern for Hansi Flick's side, who have only won two of their four European matches this term.

The home side showed that they have more than enough quality to be serious challengers for a spot in the next round, while it would also be a shock if Barcelona were not present, even considering their defensive issues.

Yamal might be dealing with a 'chronic' groin problem, but he is still making the difference for Barcelona.

CLUB BRUGGE VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Nicolo Tresoldi goal vs. Barcelona (6th min, Club Brugge 1-0 Barcelona)



The home side take the lead in the sixth minute of the contest, as Tresoldi turns a cross from Forbs into the back of the net from close range - what a start for the Belgian outfit.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Club Brugge (8th min, Club Brugge 1-1 Barcelona)



Barcelona are back on terms in the eighth minute of this Champions League contest, and it is Torres on the scoresheet, with the Spaniard converting a dangerous cross from Fermin Lopez.

Carlos Forbs goal vs. Barcelona (17th min, Club Brugge 2-1 Barcelona)



Club Brugge regain the lead in the 17th minute of the contest, and it is Forbs on the scoresheet this time, with the 21-year-old using his pace to burst into the Barcelona box before picking out the far corner. Barcelona have again been undone on the counter-attack here.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Club Brugge (61st min, Club Brugge 2-2 Barcelona)



Barcelona make it 2-2 just past the hour mark, with Yamal playing a one-two with Fermin before finding the back of the net - that is a wonderful goal from the Catalan giants.

Carlos Forbs goal vs. Barcelona (64th min, Club Brugge 3-2 Barcelona)



Goodness me! Club Brugge are back ahead here, and it is the brilliant Forbs with a second goal, as the attacker again breaks into the Barcelona box before lifting the ball past Szczesny. Incredible scenes!

Joaquin Seys own goal vs. Club Brugge (78th min, Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona)



All square again between Club Brugge and Barcelona, as Yamal's delivery is headed into his own box by Seys - that is unfortunate, but we are level with little over 10 minutes to play in this spectacular match.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CARLOS FORBS

Forbs was sensational for Club Brugge against Barcelona, with the attacker putting in a quite wonderful performance on Wednesday night, coming up with two goals and an assist.

Barcelona just could not live with the former Manchester City youngster, and it was the type of display that would have made a number of clubs stand up and take notice.

BEST STAT



CLUB BRUGGE VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Club Brugge 24%-76% Barcelona

Shots: Club Brugge 10-22 Barcelona

Shots on target: Club Brugge 6-6 Barcelona

Corners: Club Brugge 0-3 Barcelona

Fouls: Club Brugge 11-6 Barcelona

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to Spain's top flight, with the Catalan giants away to Celta Vigo on Sunday; Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, will continue their league campaign away to Anderlecht on Sunday; Nicky Hayen's side are second in the Jupiler Pro League table, three points behind leaders Union SG.

