Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
FC Copenhagen

SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
Copenhagen

FT

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Copenhagen: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Xavi Simons stars in Champions League demolition

By
Super Simons: Spurs trounce Copenhagen in Champions League response to criticism
© Sebastian Frej / Imago
Tottenham Hotspur get back to winning ways with a 4-0 win in the Champions League against Copenhagen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur responded to critics with a 4-0 demolition of Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts' opening goal had an element of fortune about it given Brennan Johnson was able to slide the ball into an empty net after he rounded Copenhagen shot-stopper Dominik Kotarski, who decided to bizarrely rush out of goal.

Randal Kolo Muani should have doubled his side's lead just before half time, but he was unable to convert his close-range header after good work from Xavi Simons.

Spurs managed to find their second of the game quickly after the break through Wilson Odobert, who benefitted significantly from another goalkeeping error after Kotarski lost possession on the edge of his own box.

Tottenham's life may have been made more difficult when Johnson was sent off minutes later, after a VAR intervention led to his dismissal, but Micky van de Ven's solo goal shortly after the hour mark put supporters' minds at ease.

Joao Palhinha netted a fourth for the hosts after Tottenham countered at pace, and the win leaves Spurs in seventh with eight points from four games, whereas Copenhagen end the night in 33rd place with one point.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Joao Palhinha of Tottenham Hotspur during his side's match against Copenhagen, on November 4, 2025

Boss Thomas Frank needed his side to respond positively to their dismal attacking performance against Chelsea last weekend, and they certainly delivered.

While it is fair to say that Spurs started slowly, key forwards such as Simons and Kolo Muani showed their quality against Copenhagen, and perhaps Frank can build upon this display on the weekend.

Tottenham should also be commended for their resilience after being reduced to 10 men, especially Romero and Van de Ven, who were key to their side's third and fourth goals.

Copenhagen were not expected to get the better of Spurs, but they should be disappointed that they were unable to defend against the hosts' rampaging defenders despite having a player advantage.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. COPENHAGEN HIGHLIGHTS

Brennan Johnson goal vs. Copenhagen (19th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Copenhagen)


Brennan Johnson races down the right side as Tottenham counter-attack, and Copenhagen goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski comes out to meet him as the ball reaches the winger, but the forward simply knocks it past him before striking into an empty net.

What was the goalkeeper doing?

45 + 3rd min: Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham Hotspur) chance


Xavi Simons finds space on the right side of the penalty area and crosses into the middle of the box, but Randal Kolo Muani fails to convert his header from close range, sending his effort over the crossbar.

That should be 2-0!

Wilson Odobert goal vs. Copenhagen (51st min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Copenhagen)


Kotarski decides to wait for the ball to come to him but Kolo Muani pounces on his hesitancy and as possession comes back down following the forward's tackle, he passes to an onrushing Wilson Odobert, who strikes calmly into the bottom-right corner.

Another goalkeeping error!

57th min: Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) red card


Brennan Johnson's tackle on the back of Marcos Lopez's leg is reviewed by referee Erik Lambrechts, and the official upgrades his yellow to a red.

It was a dangerous challenge and he can have no complaints.

Micky van de Ven goal vs. Copenhagen (64th Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Copenhagen)


Micky van de Ven recovers the ball on the edge of his own penalty area, and he decides to run the whole length of the pitch, skipping past challenges before finishing low into the left corner.

What a run, what a goal!

Joao Palhinha vs. Copenhagen (67th Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Copenhagen)


Tottenham counter on the right and work the ball to Cristian Romero on the left, and he cuts back across the penalty area for Joao Palhinha to tap home at the right post.

What a result for Spurs!


MAN OF THE MATCH - XAVI SIMONS

Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur during his side's match against Copenhagen, on November 4, 2025

After facing criticism for his lack of impact at Spurs, Xavi Simons managed to lead the team to an emphatic victory in the Champions League.

The Dutchman was key for Tottenham's opening goal, providing an assist, and he also created four chances, the most of any player on the night.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. COPENHAGEN MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 61%-39% Copenhagen

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 14-12 Copenhagen

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 6-4 Copenhagen

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 3-6 Copenhagen

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 10-11 Copenhagen


BEST STATS




WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham face a difficult test in the Premier League against Manchester United on Saturday at home, and their first game back after the international break will be against rivals Arsenal on November 23.

As for Copenhagen, they return to league action on Vejle Boldklub on Sunday, before they take play on November 23 against Brondby.

Written by
Lewis Nolan
