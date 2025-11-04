Alexis Mac Allister's second-half header proves decisive as Liverpool deservedly defeat Real Madrid 1-0 to equal a Champions League record.

Alexis Mac Allister's second-half header proved decisive as a revitalised Liverpool deservedly defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield to equal a Champions League record.

In a closely-contested first half with chances at both ends of the field, one controversial moment stood out - one that went against the Premier League champions.

The Reds were first awarded a free kick when Dominik Szoboszlai's shot struck Aurelien Tchouameni's hand right on the line, but after a pitchside review, Liverpool were not given a penalty, but the handball call itself was overturned.

The home faithful would have felt that justice was served just past the hour mark, though, as one of the smallest men on the pitch - Mac Allister - beat the hitherto impenetrable Thibaut Courtois with a bullet header to break the deadlock.

Arne Slot's steadfast defence quelled Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior expertly to trigger Anfield jubilation, and also equal the record for the most European Cup/Champions League wins over Real Madrid to nil with five, the same number as Juventus.

Fifth-placed Real remain above Liverpool in the 36-team table, but only goal difference is keeping Los Blancos above the sixth-placed Reds, who have won back-to-back matches for the first time since September 23.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

We were not sure if Liverpool were back after their win over Aston Villa. Liverpool have just beaten Real Madrid, and quite convincingly at that. They are back.

Tonight, the statistics and the eye test told the story on Merseyside, where the Reds generated 2.58 Expected Goals compared to Real's 0.45, and the 15-time European champions managed just two shots on target all evening long.

Courtois was near-unbeatable in goal for most of the evening, but the ex-Chelsea shot-stopper was let down by his outfielders in white, and it was only too fitting for Mac Allister to grab the decisive goal and continue his redemption arc after a troubled start to the new term.

Of course, the right-back dynamic cannot be ignored either; while Trent Alexander-Arnold watched on from the bench for most of the match and was then booed vociferously during his short time on the pitch, Conor Bradley had Vinicius in his pocket.

Tuesday's loss was just Real's second in 15 matches this season, but Xabi Alonso's crop were inferior throughout, and the corner appears to have been well and truly turned for the Premier League holders.

LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool denied penalty vs. Real Madrid (33rd min, Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid)



Was it a handball!? ? Liverpool are denied a penalty after VAR review ❌ pic.twitter.com/CLesyTkPDj

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 4, 2025

What would Liverpool vs. Real Madrid be without a little bit of controversy?

Referee Istvan Kovacs initially gives a free kick just outside the box for an Tchouameni handball before being summoned to the monitor, triggering cheers from expectant Liverpool fans.

However, following a review, the Romanian decides that Tchouameni did not commit a handball offence after all.

The home crowd thought their side were going to be awarded a penalty - they do not even get a free kick!

Alexis Mac Allister goal vs. Real Madrid (61st minute, Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid)



Mac Allister breaks the deadlock! ? No saving that one for Courtois as Liverpool's pressure pays off ? pic.twitter.com/OFY3iTX2BY

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 4, 2025

Courtois is beaten by a header from Mac Allister. Who had that one on their bingo card for tonight?

Szoboszlai's outswinging free kick is drilled in to the mixer, and Mac Allister peels away from white shirts to steer a powerful header home into the roof of the net above Courtois's flailing arms.

A VAR check briefly disrupts the hosts' celebrations, but Mac Allister is clearly being played onside by Jude Bellingham, and the goal stands.

MAN OF THE MATCH - THIBAUT COURTOIS



Thibaut Courtois is having a BLINDER vs Liverpool ? Where have we seen that before? ?⏮️ pic.twitter.com/Hz38Gm3gJS

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 4, 2025

Picking a Real Madrid player for this award almost feels wrong, but just as he did in the 2021-22 UCL final, Courtois repelled Liverpool attack after Liverpool attack.

The Belgian's efforts were in vain this time, but with eight saves, 10 recoveries, three successful run-outs and two clearances, Real Madrid would have easily lost by more were it not for one of the best goalkeepers of this generation.

LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 39%-61% Real Madrid

Shots: Liverpool 17-8 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Liverpool 9-2 Real Madrid

Corners: Liverpool 4-2 Real Madrid

Fouls: Liverpool 16-11 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



Florian Wirtz created five chances against Real Madrid in the first half. He's the first Liverpool player to do that in any game this season. #UCL pic.twitter.com/JKMnFPQTey

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 4, 2025



Alexis Mac Allister has scored three Champions League goals for Liverpool. Two of them have come against Real Madrid at Anfield. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VZoxD7lXRj

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 4, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

When the Champions League resumes in the final week of November, Liverpool welcome PSV Eindhoven to Anfield on November 26, the same night that Real Madrid are away to Olympiacos.

Back to domestic matters - the Reds' final game before the international break is a Premier League blockbuster away to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, a couple of hours after Los Blancos travel to Rayo Vallecano.

No Data Analysis info