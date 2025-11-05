Chelsea fail to win their latest Champions League game, drawing 2-2 with Qarabag FK on Wednesday at Tofiq Bəhramov Stadium.

Chelsea were held to a shock 2-2 draw by hosts Qarabag FK on Wednesday in the Champions League, adding pressure on Enzo Maresca.

The Blues' first goal came from winger Estevao, who cut inside in the box just after the quarter-hour mark before finishing low on the right.

However, the hosts responded less than 15 minutes later when Leandro Andrade took advantage of a fortunate rebound off the post following Jorrel Hato's mistake on the edge of his own box.

The Londoners headed into half time trailing thanks to Marko Jankovic's penalty, which was awarded after Hato was deemed to have handled the ball in the process of stopping a cross.

Alejandro Garnacho equalised for the visitors shortly after the interval after his attempted cross fell back into his own path, and the winger struck low across from the left to rescue a point.

The draw leaves Qarabag in 12th place with seven points, level on seven points with Chelsea, who end the match in 10th place.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Enzo Maresca will be concerned by Chelsea's lack of clean sheets in recent weeks, with his side having kept opponents out once in their last five games, a period in which they conceded eight times.

Stars such as Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez did not start on Wednesday, but they have still been part of lineups that have struggled defensively.

Hato's difficult night was symptomatic of wider issues at the club, and it is baffling that they are yet to address any of their frailties at the back despite spending significant sums.

Qarabag may not have been able to hold onto their 2-1 lead, but they should take great confidence from their performance, and perhaps they will pose similar challenges against other opponents such as Liverpool later on in the competition.

QARABAG FK VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Estevao goal vs. Qarabag FK (16th min, Qarabag FK 0-1 Chelsea)



Estevao brilliantly opens the scoring for Chelsea ? The youngster is now Chelsea's joint top goalscorer this season ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/FLQJWGLKkT

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Joao Pedro drops deep and passes through Qarabag's defensive lines to midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays out wide to Estevao on the right before the winger cuts inside in the penalty area and buries an effort low at the near post.

A brilliant move!

Leandro Andrade goal vs. Chelsea (29th min, Qarabag FK 1-1 Chelsea)



Chelsea come undone and Qarabag have their equaliser ? What a run it was as well ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xCLseaeCVW

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Jorrel Hato lingers on the ball near his own box but Camilo Duran snatches possession away from him, and his shot rebounds off the right post and into the path of Leandro Andrade, who places an effort towards the left of the net.

A poor mistake from Hato!

Marko Jankovic goal vs. Chelsea (39th min, Qarabag FK 2-1 Chelsea)



Qarabag take the lead over Chelsea ? A handball decision against Jorrel Hato and the Blues are behind... ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Usx3AFSDC9

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Hato tries to block a cross but the ball strikes his hand, an Mark Jankovic sends Robert Sanchez the wrong way as he fires low into the left, giving his side the lead.

A nightmare from Hato!

Alejandro Garnacho goal vs. Qarabag FK (53rd min, Qarabag FK 2-2 Chelsea)



Alejandro Garnacho equalises for Chelsea ? It's game on in Baku ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/R8pHqWmBS4

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2025

Alejandro Garnacho drives forward on the left flank and tries to cross to the opposite side as he approaches the box, and as his effort falls back into his own path, the Argentine dribbles forward before finishing low into the right corner.

Back on level terms.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEVIN MEDINA

Qarabag had to defend for large stretches against Chelsea, and they would not have managed to get a result without the impact of centre-back Kevin Medina.

The defender won seven of his eight duels, earned five fouls and made the joint most recoveries (seven) of any player.

QARABAG FK VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Qarabag FK 39%-61% Chelsea

Shots: Qarabag FK 9-16 Chelsea

Shots on target: Qarabag FK 3-4 Chelsea

Corners: Qarabag FK 2-8 Chelsea

Fouls: Qarabag FK 9-19 Chelsea

BEST STATS



18 - Following tonight's goal, Estêvão is now the only South American player to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances while aged 18 or younger. Chosen. pic.twitter.com/Fi4LTEg80S

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2025



23 - Chelsea (23y 97d) have named the second-youngest ever starting XI by average age for an English club in an away UEFA Champions League match, only behind Arsenal's v Olympiakos in December 2009 (21y 215d). Trip. pic.twitter.com/E2VXXX7KCQ

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Qarabag FK will return to league action on Sunday against FK Neftchi, with their first game after the international break against Sumqayit in the top flight on November 21.

Chelsea's final game before domestic football pauses comes against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, and their first match after the break is against Burnley on November 22 at Turf Moor.

