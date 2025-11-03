Qarabag vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Qarabag FK and Chelsea, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Chelsea travel to Baku to face Qarabag FK in matchday four of the Champions League, aiming for their third consecutive win in the competition’s league phase.

Enzo Maresca’s team have recovered from their defeat to Bayern Munich in September’s opening round to climb to 11th in the 36-team table after victories over Benfica and Ajax, placing them level with Wednesday’s hosts after three matches.

The Azerbaijani champions, like the West London side, have won two of their first three games in this season’s tournament, beating Benfica and Copenhagen, thereby leaving both outside the top-eight positions as the league phase nears its halfway point.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their upcoming match in Baku on Wednesday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Qarabag FK wins: 0

Draws: 0

Chelsea wins: 2

Few may remember it, but Chelsea's journey to Qarabag in the 2025-26 Champions League will not be their first encounter in Europe; instead, Wednesday will mark their third meeting in Europe's premier club competition.

Both clubs clashed eight years ago in the group stage of the 2017-18 season, with the Horsemen travelling to Stamford Bridge in matchday one before the Blues visited Azerbaijan for the reverse fixture in the penultimate match of the group.

The Premier League side, then managed by Antonio Conte, unsurprisingly won both Group C encounters, netting 10 goals and conceding none, demonstrating their dominance and the gap in quality between the two clubs.

Chelsea scored six in the London fixture, with Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Cesar Azpilicueta, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi putting the Blues 5-0 up before Maksim Medvedev scored at the wrong end.

In the reverse fixture at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Conte's team benefitted from Rashad Sadiqov's 19th-minute red card to cruise to a comfortable 4-0 victory, with Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas converting penalties while Willian scored a brace.

Given the ease of those previous results, the London club will travel to Baku aiming to maintain their dominance against an opponent that have suffered dismal results against English teams, losing seven consecutive matches.

Interestingly, Gurban Gurbanov has remained in charge of the Horsemen since taking over in 2008, and the long-serving boss hopes to be third-time lucky against the Blues.

Last two meetings

Sep 12, 2017: Chelsea 6-0 (Champions League)

Nov 22, 2017: Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea (Champions League)

