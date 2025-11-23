Preview:Napoli vs Qarabag - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Napoli and Qarabag FK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Clinging onto a playoff place midway through the league phase, Napoli will aim to move level on points with Qarabag FK when the clubs clash at Stadio Maradona on Tuesday.

Both sides are inside the all-important top 24 as things stand, but the Italian champions trail behind their Azeri counterparts.

Match preview

Napoli have never gone past the last eight in UEFA's top competition, so Serie A's Scudetto holders were desperate to go deep this season, building on a brilliant climax to the 2024-25 campaign.

However, not much has gone to plan so far: either side of edging out Sporting Lisbon in Naples, Antonio Conte’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, then were hammered 6-2 by PSV Eindhoven.

After failing to beat an Eintracht Frankfurt team with a woeful defensive record earlier this month, Napoli's four points place them 24th in the league table, so qualification for the knockout phase is far from guaranteed.

Conte’s modest personal record in the Champions League has continued, but his team can at least reflect on keeping an increasingly rare clean sheet against Frankfurt, while the Partenopei’s home record remains highly impressive.

Napoli have lost just one of their last 19 home matches at Europe’s elite level, also finding the net in 30 of 32 games at their Campanian headquarters. Furthermore, Saturday’s 3-1 win over Atalanta BC was their fifth from six domestic fixtures at the Maradona this season.

Aided by a David Neres double, that result temporarily elevated them to top spot in Serie A, as Conte reshaped his starting XI in the face of injuries and waning form. So, confidence should be high heading into Tuesday’s contest.

While Qarabag have never met Napoli before, they are winless in six games against Italian clubs to date, losing all but one.

Yet, an impressive start to this season’s Champions League sees them leading the Partenopei by three points after four matches, following a 2-2 home draw with Chelsea last time out.

The Baku-based club fell behind early on before striking twice later in the first half, as Leandro Andrade scored his third goal of the league phase and Marko Jankovic coolly converted a penalty.

Though they failed to hang on for a famous win, Qarabag have avoided defeat in three of four fixtures so far and are proving tough to beat - only Athletic Bilbao have succeeded.

Sitting 15th in the table, the Horsemen may be making just their second appearance in the Champions League proper but continental experience is not in short supply - this is their 12th successive year in a UEFA group or league stage.

Having lost seven of eight Europa League games last term and finished last, Qurban Qurbanov’s side have stepped up several gears this season and can now target a place in the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, with one game in hand, they are three points clear at the top of the Azerbaijan Premier League, after Andrade’s early strike set the ball rolling in Friday’s 4-2 defeat of Sumqayit.

Napoli Champions League form:

L W L D

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W D D L W

Qarabag FK Champions League form:

W W L D

Qarabag FK form (all competitions):

L D W D W W

Team News

Napoli's woes were increased during the recent international break, as key midfielder Frank Anguissa sustained a serious thigh injury while with Cameroon, joining Belgian veterans Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines.

First-choice goalkeeper Alex Meret is also unavailable, while Conte still has concerns over Billy Gilmour and Leonardo Spinazzola, neither of whom were ready to feature against Atalanta.

It remains to be seen whether the hosts will revert to a back four or continue with the 3-4-2-1 formation selected on Saturday, when Dutch winger Noa Lang scored his first goal at the Maradona. Either way, Rasmus Hojlund - who has seven goals from nine Champions League appearances - should beat Lorenzo Lucca to selection up front.

Meanwhile, Qarabag’s team is perhaps more predictable, as 10 men have started every match in the league phase so far. Qurbanov’s side may even be unchanged on Tuesday evening, following an excellent result against Chelsea.

Sure to feature in the final third, World Cup-bound Cape Verde star Andrade has scored five Champions League goals this season, including two in qualifying.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera; Politano, Neres; Hojlund

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarguliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Kady, Andrade, Zoubir; Duran

We say: Napoli 2-1 Qarabag FK

As Napoli are far stronger at home - and Qarabag are less effective on the road - the hosts should claim a much-needed second win of the league phase.

A change of shape and personnel freed up the Italian champions' attack at the weekend, so they should score more than once.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email