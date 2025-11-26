Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes could lead Red Devils 'exodus' next year

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 15:17 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:23

Eleven Manchester United players could reportedly leave the club next summer, with the club prepared to back head coach Ruben Amorim despite the Portuguese's ongoing difficulties.

Man United recently embarked on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday night, with the result leaving them down in 10th spot in the Premier League table.

Amorim's job is still believed to be safe, and according to The Sun, senior figures at the club are again prepared to back the manager next summer.

The report claims that there could be 'significant departures and sales', with as many as 11 players potentially leaving in 2026.

Many of them would not come as a surprise, with Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund set to join Barcelona and Napoli on permanent deals next summer.

© Imago

Fernandes, Rashford, Casemiro among those who could leave Man United in 2026

Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are out of contract next summer and could also depart, which would see the club make huge savings when it comes to their wage budget.

Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir and Kobbie Mainoo are currently struggling at Man United, meanwhile, and all four could be moved on for the right price during next summer's transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes's future is also the subject of much debate, with the Portugal international expected to give serious consideration to leaving in 2026.

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer and had offers to depart, but he decided to remain at Old Trafford.

The club captain will allegedly be allowed to leave Man United for £57m next year if he decides to wave goodbye to the club after six-and-a-half years.

© Imago

Which players are safe at Man United?

In truth, there are very few untouchables in the Man United squad due to the team's struggles, with the vast majority of the players available for the right price.

That does not include summer arrivals Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, while Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are also in Amorim's long-term plans.

It is clear that the Red Devils are planning another rebuild, though, and two new midfielders could potentially arrive at Old Trafford in 2026, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton both admired.