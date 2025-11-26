Man United need a new right-sided wing-back, but the left may already be covered

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 17:10 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:27

Manchester United are reportedly determined to bolster their options at wing-back during next summer's transfer window.

Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation at Old Trafford involves the wing-backs in the team seeing a lot of the ball, but there has not been a standout performer for the Red Devils in that area since the change of tactics at the end of last year.

Diego Leon was signed over the summer, but the 18-year-old is yet to be handed his first-team debut, and there is a strong chance that the youngster could leave on loan when the January market opens for business.

Patrick Dorgu has largely struggled to impress since his January move from Lecce, while Luke Shaw no longer has the mobility to operate in that area.

On the other side, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have struggled, while Amad Diallo is needed further forward due to his attacking qualities.

© Imago

Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'determined' to bolster wing-back options in 2026

According to ESPN, Man United know that they need to add quality in the wing-back positions, and that is set to be a priority for the club in 2026.

The report claims that at least one midfielder will also arrive, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller all admired.

Meanwhile, the 20-time English champions are also said to be keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Andre and Joao Gomes.

There is currently uncertainty when it comes to the futures of current midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro, although all four will not leave at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

Could Amass be the answer down the left?

It is obvious that Man United need to add a right-sided wing-back to their squad - Dalot nor Mazraoui are the answer in that area, with neither having enough attacking quality to influence the match from that position.

However, Man United do have options down the left, with Leon a huge talent, while Harry Amass is impressing on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Amass, 18, has featured on 12 occasions in the Championship for his loan club, scoring once, and he has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027.

Man United should make a new contract for Amass a priority next year, and the teenager could have the chance to nail down the position on the left during the 2026-27 campaign.