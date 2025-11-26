Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils receive boost in Ederson chase?

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Nov 2025 19:15 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:29

Manchester United may have reportedly received a massive boost in the race to sign Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department during the summer transfer window and added Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Ruben Amorim also wanted to add a new midfielder to the ranks following the departure of Christian Eriksen, and the Red Devils reportedly made contact over a potential move for Ederson.

It has been suggested that Atalanta will not consider selling their prized asset for anything less than £43.8m, while some reports have even pushed the price as high as £70m, which would be excessive even for clubs like United.

Agent speaks about Ederson's situation - potential boost for United?

© Imago

Ederson's agent, Andre Cury has shed light on the midfielder's situation, saying the Brazilian could leave the Bergamo club for a lower fee in 2026.

The 26-year-old midfielder has a contract at the Italian club until 2027, and Atalanta now see it as an opportunity to cash in on him.

Speaking to Cadena Sar, Cury said: "He’s close to the end of his contract, they could even lower his price by half, to between €30m and €40m, but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position."

The news will come as a huge boost for Man Utd, as they will be able to pay £35m or less, which should be seen as a bargain given the player's ability.

Man Utd's need for a quality midfielder

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

The Red Devils could look to bolster their midfield department next summer, with the futures of some of their players up in the air.

Some of the club's high earners, such as Casemiro or Bruno Fernandes, could be allowed to move on if they receive lucrative offers from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Likewise, Kobbie Mainoo, the home-grown boy, has struggled for regular game time this season, and he could look to depart, either in January or next summer.

Ederson would be a fantastic addition to United's squad, but the Red Devils could face competition from other heavyweight clubs such as Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea for his signature.