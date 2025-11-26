PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 26 Nov 2025 22:32 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:37

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

PSV wins: 2

Draws: 1

Liverpool wins: 5

Despite the long, illustrious histories of both clubs, the first six meetings between the two came in a three-year spell during the 2000s, first facing off in the group stage of the 2006-07 Champions League, where Liverpool reached the final.

After drawing 0-0 on matchday one in Eindhoven, Liverpool won 2-0 in the reverse thanks to goals from Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch, a result which secured top spot in the section ahead of PSV, who also progressed.

The two did not need to wait long before their paths crossed again, with them being drawn together in the quarter-finals, but the tie was all but over after the first leg in the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman's men were convincingly beaten 3-0 on home soil, with Gerrard and Crouch among the scorers again, and they even won the second leg too, progressing 4-0 on aggregate over a PSV side that included the likes of Phillip Cocu, Patrick Kluivert, Heurelho Gomes and Arouna Kone.

Just two seasons later, PSV were drawn with Liverpool again in the group stages of the Champions League, and once more encountered many difficulties.

In what was a difficult season all round for the Eindhoven-based club, PSV were beaten 3-1 home and away by Liverpool, who topped the group once again.

After finishing second behind Liverpool in 06-07, PSV were unable to reach those same levels, with the 3-1 home defeat meaning they ended the group stage bottom of the section.

PSV were finally able to get the better of Liverpool in the league phase of the UCL in January 2025, facing off on matchday eight, when the English side fielded a much weaker XI after already sealing their progression.

In an entertaining first half, Liverpool led twice thanks to PSV old boy Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliott, but the Dutch champions went in 3-2 up at the break, with Ricardo Pepi nipping in to put Peter Bosz's side ahead, and that is how it finished, with both clubs advancing.

The Dutch side encountered the Reds once again in the following season, and they also claimed victory once again, winning 4-1 in November 2025 at Anfield in a famous Champions League night in England.

Ivan Persic netted a sixth-minute penalty, and while Dominik Szoboszlai equalised 10 minutes later, PSV found the back of the net three times in the second half to claim all three points.

Previous meetings

Nov 26, 2025: Liverpool 1-4 PSV (Champions League League Phase)

Jan 29, 2025: PSV 3-2 Liverpool (Champions League League Phase)

Dec 09, 2008: PSV 1-3 Liverpool (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 01, 2008: Liverpool 3-1 PSV (Champions League Group Stage)

Apr 11, 2007: Liverpool 1-0 PSV (Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg)

Apr 03, 2007: PSV 0-3 Liverpool (Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg)

Nov 22, 2006: Liverpool 2-0 PSV (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 12, 2006: PSV 0-0 Liverpool (Champions League Group Stage)

Read more on Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven