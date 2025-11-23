Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will be hoping to merely avoid another defeat on Wednesday when they welcome Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven to Anfield for their latest clash in the Champions League's league phase.

Arne Slot's men were shockingly beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and the manager will be looking to UEFA competition for respite given that the Reds have won three of their four continental games to date, including a highlight 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on November 4.

As for PSV, they come into this game in excellent form after winning seven of their last eight across all competitions, and the visitors will be aiming to make it 12 matches unbeaten following a 1-0 triumph over NAC Breda at the weekend.

What time does Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 26 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven being played?

The Reds will welcome Boeren to Anfield, their iconic 61,276-seater stadium.

The ground has traditionally been a stronghold for Liverpool, but they have lost three of their last five home games ahead of this clash.

How to watch Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can see this match live on the TNT Sports 2 TV channel.

Streaming

The game can also be streamed live via Discovery+ if fans have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven?

Liverpool have been surprisingly poor in recent months, and fans will be low on confidence after seeing their side lose eight of their last 11 games across all competitions.

The Reds' loss at the weekend against Sean Dyche's Forest has put Slot under intense pressure, with even some of the manager's most stalwart supporters now questioning his future on Merseyside.

With that in mind, the fact that Wednesday's hosts have won three of their four Champions League games will give the team some hope of a positive result, despite the dour outlook overall.

In stark contrast, PSV have been exceptionally resilient of late, avoiding defeat in each of their last 11 games before their midweek trip to Anfield.

However, while Peter Bosz's Boeren have also won seven of their most recent eight, they have triumphed in just one of their four European outings so far - a 6-2 battering of Napoli in October - and may find an invigorated Liverpool waiting for them.

As a result, the visitors could be frustrated by the Reds, who might be able to muster enough to collect a point from this clash against their Eredivisie opponents.



