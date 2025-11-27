Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot provides instructive fitness updates for Reds ahead of West Ham clash

By Anthony Brown | 27 Nov 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:30

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alisson Becker is expected to return to the Liverpool lineup for this weekend's Premier League clash against West Ham United.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from a difficult week, which saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the league before suffering a disappointing 4-1 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Alisson was absent for the European encounter due to illness, forcing Giorgi Mamardashvili to step in between the sticks, but the Brazilian shot-stopper has now returned to full training.

Florian Wirtz also missed the encounter, and another big summer arrival, Hugo Ekitike, was forced off with an apparent back injury.

Alisson, Wirtz, Ekitike latest: Slot delivers update on Liverpool trio

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Talking to the media on Thursday, the Dutch manager gave positive updates on Alisson but confirmed that the club would need to assess Wirtz and Ekitike in the upcoming days.

"Ali trained again with the team today, so we hope and expect him to be available at the weekend," said Slot at his pre-match press conference.

"Florian will have his final day of rehab tomorrow. So, if that all goes well, he could train with the team on Saturday.

Remarking specifically on Ekitike, the manager suggested that the Frenchman's problem was not too serious.

"They don't expect that it has to be a big issue, but the games come fast so let's see for the weekend," said Slot. "But it shouldn't have to be a big issue."

Liverpool have lost back-to-back Premier League games, leaving the defending champions in the bottom half of the table after 12 rounds heading into this weekend.

Slot clarifies Gomez-Konate situation

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Furthermore, Slot discussed Joe Gomez's progress, noting that the centre-back could see competitive action sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old defender was among the substitutes in the defeat to PSV, and the Reds boss suggested that the Englishman could have been introduced for Ibrahima Konate had the Reds not been trailing.

"He's close," Slot said of Gomez. "He could have been involved yesterday as well in terms of minutes. But when we are 2-1 or 3-1 down, I tend to make offensive substitutions.

"And for him to start a game is also definitely a possibility. But [Ibrahima] Konate didn't train two days before the game, he was a bit of a [risk] two days before. Then if you don't have that many defenders to start with, two players that might not be able to play the whole 90, that's kind of a risk as well.

"I decided to keep him there for if Ibou was injured and not to have to make two substitutions, because then we probably would have ended up with one or two defenders."