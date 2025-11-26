Champions League
Liverpool
Nov 26, 2025 8.00pm
1
4
HT : 1 1
FT
PSV
  • Dominik Szoboszlai 16' goal
  • Virgil van Dijk 17' yellowcard
  • goal Ivan Perisic 6'
  • goal Guus Til 56'
  • goal Couhaib Driouech 73'
  • goal Couhaib Driouech 90'+1'

Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Anfield Champions League loss leaves Arne Slot fearing sack

By | , Last updated:

The end of Slot: Reds humiliated by PSV at home with the writing on the wall
© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Liverpool were humiliated 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday in the Champions League, with Arne Slot's job firmly on the line.

PSV had the perfect start at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk's needless handball leading to a penalty for the visitors that Ivan Perisic converted in the sixth minute.

However, Liverpool's player of the season Dominik Szoboszlai equalised from close range shortly after the 15-minute mark after pouncing on Matej Kovar's save.

The Reds found themselves behind once again when Mauro Junior delivered an excellent cross to goalscorer Guus Til just over 10 minutes after the break.

Couhaib Driouech scored his team's third of the night after a horrendous error from Ibrahima Konate, but there was still time for Driouech to grab his second of the game in stoppage time.

The win leaves PSV in 14th place with eight points, whereas Liverpool are in 12th place with nine points, one point and four places from the top eight.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / ANP

Van Dijk managed to shine earlier in the campaign in spite of the team's problems, but the 34-year-old was uncharacteristically erratic.

The centre-back has at times been harshly judged for the faults of others, especially as he has shown that he can still play at an elite standard, but his issues are symptomatic of a wider problem of confidence.

Slot's side have been so vulnerable that even Van Dijk felt unsure in his penalty area, and that is a damning indictment of the manager that even his captain has felt unsure of himself.

The Champions League may be the club's only salvation this season, and if they can address their weaknesses in January, their star quality could push them far in the competition, but they first must ensure that they advance out of the league phase.

PSV did not use the same direct strategy that Premier League sides had deployed against the Merseysiders, but they instead found success by playing through their hosts' weak press.

The Dutch visitors were deserving victors, and they may feel that the scoreline flattered Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL VS. PSV EINDHOVEN HIGHLIGHTS

Ivan Perisic goal vs. Liverpool (6th min, Liverpool 0-1 PSV Eindhoven)

Van Dijk recklessly dangles his arm in the air in the box and tries to claim a foul as the ball strikes him, but the Dutchman is penalised, before Perisic converts.

What was he thinking?

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. PSV Eindhoven (16th min, Liverpool 1-1 PSV Eindhoven)

Cody Gakpo cuts inside on the left flank and manages to force goalkeeper Kovar into making a save, but the shot-stopper's parry lands at the feet of Szoboszlai, who taps home into an empty net.

A quick response!

Guus Til goal vs. Liverpool (56th min, Liverpool 1-2 PSV Eindhoven)

Mauro Junior has acres of space on the left flank to pick out Til in the penalty area, and the midfielder finishes first time down the centre of the goal after Milos Kerkez plays him onside.

PSV lead again!

61st min: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) injury

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Hugo Ekitike challenges for the ball on the left, but he cannot continue due to an apparent injury, and Liverpool bring on Alexander Isak in his place.

A blow for Slot.

Couhaib Driouech goal vs. Liverpool (73rd min, Liverpool 1-3 PSV Eindhoven)

Konate attempts to control possession, but he steps over the ball and allows Ricardo Pepi to race through on goal, and his strike hits the post before rebounding into the path of Driouech, who calmly coverts into the right of the net.

Another error by Konate!

Couhaib Driouech goal vs. Liverpool (90+1st min, Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven)

Sergino Dest counters down the right and cuts back a ball to the edge of the penalty area for Driouech, who finishes into the bottom-right corner.

Another Anfield defeat!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOEY VEERMAN

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

PSV midfielder Joey Veerman found it remarkably easy to exploit Liverpool's uncoordinated press, with the Dutchman making the most passes into the final third (eight) amongst his teammates.

Veerman also completed the most passes of any PSV player (38) and made six clearances.

LIVERPOOL VS. PSV EINDHOVEN MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 63%-37% PSV Eindhoven

Shots: Liverpool 27-9 PSV Eindhoven

Shots on target: Liverpool 9-6 PSV Eindhoven

Corners: Liverpool 11-4 PSV Eindhoven

Fouls: Liverpool 9-9 PSV Eindhoven

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will travel to London on Sunday to take on West Ham United in the Premier League, before they then play Sunderland at Anfield three days later.

PSV return to Eredivisie action on Sunday against FC Volendam, and they will visit SC Heerenveen in their following league match on December 6.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe