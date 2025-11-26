Future Chelsea star makes Champions League history ahead of 2026 Stamford Bridge transfer

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 23:06 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:11

Future Chelsea player Dastan Satpaev created Champions League history in Kairat Almaty's 3-2 defeat to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Kairat announced that they had agreed to sell the highly-rated youngster to Chelsea for a reported €4m (£3.5m) fee.

However, Satpaev will not join Enzo Maresca's side until August 2026, when he turns 18 years of age, leaving him free to continue his development with Kairat until the end of the season.

Satpaev certainly made his mark in his club's Champions League away clash against Copenhagen, even if his 81st-minute effort proved to be in a losing effort.

The youngest goalscorers in UEFA Champions League history:



?? Ansu Fati - 17 years, 1 month & 9 days



?? Lamine Yamal - 17 years, 2 months & 6 days



?? DASTAN SATPAEV - 17 YEARS, 3 MONTHS & 14 DAYS pic.twitter.com/1wIWw0392Q — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) November 26, 2025

Future Chelsea star creates Champions League history

With his team trailing by three goals, Satpaev caught goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski dawdling in possession outside his box, before chasing after his tackle to roll the ball into the empty net.

Kairat pulled another goal back through Olzhas Baybek, but they ultimately ran out of time in their quest to rescue a point.

While his team may have left Denmark empty-handed, Satpaev managed to create Champions League history with his goal at Parken Stadium.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the attacker became the first player from Kazakhstan to score in the Champions League main draw.

Satpaev previously became the second-youngest goalscorer in Champions League qualifying with his effort in July's clash with Olimpija Ljubljana.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Satpaev set to face Premier League side in new year

The talented forward is making a habit of etching his name in the history books after setting new records with his national team earlier this month.

As per Jacek Kulig, at the age of 17 years, three months and three days, Satpaev became Kazakhstan's youngest ever scorer when he found the net in the 1-1 draw with Belgium in World Cup qualifying.

In regard to his Champions League experience, Satpaev has already faced the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the League Phase, and he will get the chance to test himself against a Premier League side in January's away meeting with Arsenal.

A positive impact against Chelsea's London rivals would endear the teenager to his new club before he even arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.