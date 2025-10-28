Future Chelsea signing Dastan Satpaev is described as the "best player of the season" by FC Kairat's chairman after their Kazakh title-winning campaign.

In February, the Kazakh club announced that Satpaev would be making the transfer to Stamford Bridge in August 2026 - when he turns 18 years of age - after an alleged €4m (£3.5m) fee was agreed.

Eyes has since been on the prodigy's development with Kairat, who have since qualified for the main stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Including qualifying, Satpaev has contributed three goals and one assist from 10 outings in that competition, but it is his domestic performances that have really caught the eye.

An incredible 14 goals and seven assists have come from just 26 appearances to help Kairat win the Kazakh league title by two points ahead of FC Astana.

Future Chelsea signing praised by Kairat chairman

Speaking in the aftermath of Kairat's triumph, which came with a 1-1 draw against their title rivals, chairman Kairat Boranbayev heaped praise on Satpaev as well as confirming details of his future move.

Boranbayev told Vesti: "Dastan is the best player of the season. He has performed exceptionally well for his age, and this has been noted not only by us but also by our opponents in the Champions League.

"He’s a bright Kazakhstani star who we hope will continue to develop.

“He will play for Kairat next season, as he cannot leave for England until he turns 18. He will be with us until June-August.”

Are Chelsea likely to use Satpaev next season?

Given that Satpaev already has five Kazakhstan caps to his name just two-and-a-half months after his 17th birthday, it is clear that the versatile attacker has the potential to be fast-tracked.

Fellow starlet Estevao Willian has shown that it is possible to hit the ground running in English football if you make a significant impact elsewhere.

That all said, this is Chelsea, and there are already an array of players in the final third who are vying for a place in Enzo Maresca's squad for 2026-27.

Aside from the players already at Stamford Bridge, Kendry Paez is impressing on loan at Strasbourg, Emanuel Emegha has already agreed to leave the French club for West London and Geovany Quenda is joining from Sporting Lisbon.

Therefore, Satpaev may be earmarked for a year on loan at fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg before he becomes part of Maresca's plans.