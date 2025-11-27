Chelsea vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League London derby

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 14:44 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:10

A tantalising top-of-the-table clash headlines gameweek 13 of the 2025-26 Premier League, as second-placed Chelsea and first-placed Arsenal lock horns in the capital.

The Blues will move to within three points of their London rivals with victory, but a win for the Gunners could take them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table if other results also go their way.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the clash.

What time does Chelsea vs. Arsenal kick off?

Chelsea vs. Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday, November 30.

The London derby is the final fixture of the gameweek and is one of five matches taking place on Sunday after Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United (12pm) West Ham United vs. Liverpool, Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (all 2.05pm).

Where is Chelsea vs. Arsenal being played?

Chelsea are welcoming Arsenal to their Stamford Bridge home, where the Gunners have remarkably not lost since August 2018.

The venue hosted a 1-1 draw between the two teams in the 2024-25 season, where Pedro Neto cancelled out an opening goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Chelsea's clash with Arsenal will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the United Kingdom.

The Main Event channel is number 401 on Sky, 511 on Virgin Media and 419 on EE TV/BT.

Online streaming

The Sky Go and Sky Sports app will offer live coverage of the London derby, or alternatively, you can watch via the NOW TV subscription service.

A day pass for NOW TV costs £14.99, while a recurring sports subscription is priced at £34.99 a month.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will upload the best bits shortly after full time, as will the official Arsenal and Chelsea accounts.

Fans can also watch highlights late at night on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.35pm on BBC One on Sunday evening.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Arsenal?

Not first place in the Premier League table - Arsenal will continue to look down on all other 19 teams no matter what transpires this weekend - but three points for Chelsea will surely see some concern seep into Gunners' minds.

The Blues are on cloud nine after deservedly decimating Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League last time out, although Enzo Maresca's men are far from imperious in the Premier League on home soil, winning just 43.5% of their top-flight points this term on their own turf.

Chelsea have also gone seven years without beating Arsenal in the top flight at Stamford Bridge, and their last league success over the Gunners on any ground came in 2021, so Mikel Arteta's men have a seven-game unbeaten record to extend on Sunday.

Furthermore, Arsenal have only ever faced Chelsea when top of the Premier League table four times before, and they have prevailed on all four occasions, most recently a 5-0 crushing in April 2024.