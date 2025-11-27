Arsenal can ruin Chelsea, Tottenham transfer plans after 'joining race' for £80m striker

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:15

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Porto and Spain youth striker Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old is also supposedly of interest to fellow London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

Samu has made an exceptional start to the 2025-26 campaign for Porto, who are competing on the Europa League stage this term.

The attacker has netted six goals and provided one assist across 10 Primeira Liga matches for the giants of Portugal.

Since making the permanent switch from Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2024, Samu has scored 36 goals in just 60 appearances.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal 'join' Chelsea, Tottenham in Samu hunt?

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are in the market for another top-class striker following the summer arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The report states that the Gunners have joined the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham in the race for Porto man Samu.

It is understood that the 21-year-old has a release clause worth £88m written into his current contract, although the Portuguese side would be willing to accept an offer of £79m.

It is believed that the Premier League challengers are on the hunt for a new striker to replace Gabriel Jesus, who is expected to leave next year.

Newcastle United are supposed admirers of Samu, however Eddie Howe's side have cooled their interest following the summer signings of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

© Imago

Stockpiling top talent

Before this season, the narrative around Arsenal was that they required a world-class central striker to tip them over the edge and to major titles.

With Gyokeres now in the building, it appears that the Gunners are not halting their pursuit of elite attackers, especially with the futures of Jesus and Kai Havertz uncertain.

At just 21 years of age and already prolific in the Portuguese league, Samu could be a star of the Emirates stage for years to come.