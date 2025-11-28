Preview: Porto vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 28 Nov 2025 19:54 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:14

Porto look to retain their position at the Primeira Liga summit as they welcome Estoril Praia to Estadio do Dragao for round 12 action this weekend.

The Blue and Whites are three points clear atop the league table after collecting 31 points from their opening 11 games (D1), while the visitors sit mid-table on 13 points, four above the relegation playoff zone.

Match preview

Everything seems to be ticking nicely in the 2025-26 season for Francesco Farioli’s Porto, who have now won 15 of their 18 games (D2, L1) across all competitions following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nice in the Europa League on Thursday.

In an encounter where goalkeeper Diogo Costa was not tested once, the Dragons hit the ground running as Gabri Veiga opened the scoring barely a minute in before completing his brace in the 31st, while Samu Omorodion sealed the victory from the spot just after the hour mark.

Now sitting in the top eight in the league phase standings, Porto are well placed in all four competitions, after easing past fourth-tier side Sintrense in a 3-0 win last weekend to advance to the Taca de Portugal round of 16, while a battle for a semi-final spot in the Allianz Cup against Vitoria de Guimaraes awaits next Thursday.

However, before that, the Dragons will aim to pick up from where they left off in the Primeira Liga, having secured a 1-0 victory away at Famalicao just before the break thanks to a 36th-minute strike from Victor Froholdt.

Porto have now kept a league-high eight clean sheets – jointly with Gil Vicente – while they have also been excellent in attack, with their 24 goals bettered only by Sporting Lisbon, so a dominant display from the leaders at both ends this weekend would not be a surprise.

Meanwhile, Estoril are in some resurgent form in the Primeira Liga, having now gone four games without defeat and winning the last two while scoring four on both occasions.

Following an emphatic 4-0 victory away at Rio Ave, Ian Cathro’s men came out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller against Arouca, with Joao Carvalho’s 86th-minute strike proving decisive in Lisbon, where momentum swung in opposite directions at intervals.

Cathro will be particularly impressed with the upturn after a slow start to the season where only one victory arrived in the opening seven fixtures, and he will now hope the steady rise continues in the league this weekend.

However, the Swedish manager has some motivation to do in the camp following last weekend’s elimination from the Portuguese Cup, with Alejandro Marques’s late effort only serving as a mere consolation in the 2-1 home defeat to Famalicao.

While facing a Porto side that won both top-flight meetings last term – including a 4-0 victory in the corresponding fixture – does not appear the most favourable rebound opportunity, the Canaries could draw some belief from their exploits in 2023-24, when they recorded a league double over the Dragons.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

D

W

W

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

Alan Varela was forced off in Porto’s midweek encounter against Nice due to a knock on his left knee but reports suggest the midfielder should be available for this weekend’s game.

With Victor Froholdt and Jan Bednarek returning from short injury layoffs last time out, Nehuen Perez appears the only confirmed absentee as the centre-back works his way back to fitness.

Veteran striker Luuk de Jong has also started gathering minutes following his spell on the sidelines and should get more time here, though Samu is expected to lead the line once again.

Estoril right-back Ricard Sanchez returned from his injury layoff last time out, though midfielder Xeka remains ruled out, while Peixinho, who was forced off in the last league outing, is doubtful.

First choice goalkeeper Joel Robles should return in goal after being rested in the cup defeat to Famalicao, so Martin Turk is expected to return to the bench.

Meanwhile, attacker Yanis Begraoui could also get back to the lineup following a substitute appearance in that game, with Andre Lacximicant and Joao Carvalho likely to complete the front three.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D. Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Sainz, Aghehowa, Pepe

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Bacher, Ferro; Costa, Lominadze, Holsgrove, P Carvalho; Lacximicant, Begraoui, J Carvalho

We say: Porto 2-0 Estoril Praia

Although Estoril enter this encounter with fresher legs, considering Porto recently played on Thursday, the advantage for the Dragons is that consecutive home games mean no travel fatigue.

That said, the visitors have been quite resilient on the road, having avoided defeat in three of their five league away games (W1, D2) this season, though facing hosts that have won seven of their eight home matches across all competitions in 2025-26 presents a very tough challenge, so the Dragons are expected to claim full spoils.



