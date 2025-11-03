Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could allegedly battle for the signature of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa during next summer's transfer window.

The Spain international made the move to Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, and he has scored 36 goals and registered four assists in 57 matches for the Portuguese giants.

This season, Samu has nine goals and one assist in 12 appearances, and his future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs said to be keen on his signature.

According to Correio da Manha, Chelsea are preparing to reignite their interest in the attacker, but the Blues are expected to face competition from their London rivals Tottenham.

The report claims that while there is a €100m (£88m) release clause in Samu's deal, it is likely that he will be allowed to leave the club for a figure in the region of €80m (£70m).

Chelsea, Spurs 'in competition' for Porto's Samu

There have been claims that Porto would be willing to discuss a big-money move for Samu in January due to their financial issues, but a deal is unlikely to take place until next summer.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also previously been credited with an interest in Samu, who is expected to be a part of the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Samu in the summer of 2024 and had seemingly been close to signing him, only for a transfer to break down at the final moment.

Samu failed his medical test at Stamford Bridge, allegedly due to an ankle problem, which led to him returning to Atletico and then being sold to Porto, making the move to the club on a five-year deal.

Is Samu worth the potential £70m transfer fee?

Samu has shown his quality at Porto, and he has the tools required to become one of the best strikers in the world.

The attacker has managed six goals in 11 appearances in the Europa League, while his overall record in professional football is 63 goals and five assists in 129 outings, also including his time at Recreativo Granada, Alaves and Granada.

In the current climate, €80m (£70m) is not a lot of money for a player of Samu's ilk and potential, and it would therefore not be a surprise to see him move for a fee of that size during next summer's transfer window.