Man United 'make contact' over move for Serie A midfielder

Manchester United reportedly make an enquiry over a potential deal to sign a Serie A midfielder, although they are facing competition from two Italian giants.

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils have bolstered their forward options with the £62.5m addition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, while they are also keen to recruit Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

While they have been focusing on the final third, Man United will also be hoping to strengthen other areas of Ruben Amorim's squad as they look to avoid a repeat of the disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

The midfield is one area that could see at least one new addition following the departure of Christian Eriksen as a free agent.

Man United make Ederson enquiry

According to Goal Brazil, Man United are eyeing Atalanta's Ederson as a possible option to bolster their engine room.

Man United have seemingly kept tabs on Ederson's performances after being linked with a potential move last summer.

The report states that Man United, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, have made enquiries about the player's availability.

The three interested clubs have also opened talks with the midfielder's representatives, although there have been no formal proposals over a transfer.

What is Ederson's asking price?

Ederson has featured in 139 competitive matches since he joined Atalanta from Salernitana in the summer of 2022, helping the club lift the Europa League trophy in the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, Ederson started 32 of his 37 Serie A appearances as Atalanta secured a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Atalanta will surely want to keep a player of Ederson's importance, but they are willing to sanction his departure for the right price.

The Serie A side are demanding €60m (£51.2m) to part ways with a player who has two years left to run on his contract.