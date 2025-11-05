Chelsea will be bidding to extend a number of abysmal Qarabag streaks when the clubs square off in Wednesday's Champions League fixture in Baku.

Chelsea will be bidding to extend a number of abysmal streaks put together by Qarabag FK when the clubs meet in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Premier League giants have made the long trip to Baku looking to record their third successive victory in the competition and bolster their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the League Phase.

However, they face a team in Qarabag that have also accumulated six points from their opening three games, beating the likes of Benfica and Copenhagen.

Although Enzo Maresca has hinted at mass rotation, the fixture is of high importance to Chelsea given that Barcelona, Atalanta BC and Napoli still remain on their Champions League schedule.

Despite Qarabag having shown significant improvement of late, Chelsea will be encouraged by their dismal record against Premier League opposition.

History not in favour of shock Qarabag win

Qarabag have played English teams on seven previous occasions and suffered defeat each time, conceding 21 goals in the process.

Furthermore, just the one strike has been netted, that coming from the penalty spot against Tottenham Hotspur over a decade ago in September 2015.

Most recently, Qarabag suffered a 3-0 defeat to Spurs when they visited North London in the Europa League last season.

They are no strangers to facing Chelsea, however, with the teams squaring off in the group stage of the Champions League during the 2017-18 campaign.

In the Stamford Bridge fixture, Chelsea prevailed by a 6-0 scoreline, before they emerged victorious by a 4-0 scoreline in the away encounter.

Chelsea also lifted one of their European trophies in the city of Baku after they defeated Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final, coming through with a 4-1 triumph.

That showpiece occasion was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, but this game will be staged at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Encouragement for Qarabag...

If Qarabag are able to upset Chelsea in this fixture, it will represent the first time that they have ever won back-to-back home matches in the main stages of a European competition in the same season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently on a run of three successive away defeats in the Champions League, albeit those fixtures being at Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

