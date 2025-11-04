Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca namechecks one star player who will miss the Champions League trip to Qarabag FK due to injury.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Pedro Neto is unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Qarabag FK.

The Blues make the 5,000-mile round-trip to Azerbaijan on the back of one of their best performances of the season with Tottenham Hotspur being defeated 1-0 on Saturday night.

Maresca's side have also recorded back-to-back wins against Benfica and Ajax in the Champions League to put themselves in a strong position to finish in the top 24.

However, they face opponents in Qarabag who have also racked up six points from victories over Benfica and Copenhagen to leave them with the opportunity to lead Chelsea at the midway point of the League Phase.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the flight across Europe, Maresca confirmed that Neto would not feature after being left out of training.

Maresca reveals Neto injury ahead of Qarabag match

Nevertheless, the Italian hinted that the Portugal international's absence was more of a precaution, rather than an issue that could keep him out long term.

He said: "Not a problem, just a small issue. We will try to protect him. He is not involved in tomorrow's game."

There is a strong argument that it is the right time for the 25-year-old to have a midweek away from action having started each of Chelsea's 10 Premier League fixtures during 2025-26.

Neto also has a further six starts in the Champions League and for Portugal during World Cup qualifying to his name, so Maresca will be vindicated in 'protecting' his first-choice winger.

Maresca hints at more Champions League rotation for Chelsea

For the previous Champions League game versus Ajax, Maresca made 10 alterations, and the short turnaround to Saturday night's Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers could lead to a similar decision being made.

Maresca said: "It's an important game because it can give us three wins in a row in the Champions League.

"For sure, we need to rotate some of the players because I think we come back in London at 6am on Friday and then we have a game on Saturday. We will try to adapt and do our best."

While Maresca has the options at his disposal to make 11 changes, he has revealed that only Neto will be left in England.

