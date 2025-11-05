[monks data]
Qarabag
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 5, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

QarabagQarabag FK
vs.
Chelsea

Qarabag FK, Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca makes Estevao Willian, Liam Delap decisions for Champions League game

By , Senior Reporter
Qarabag, Chelsea starting lineups confirmed! Maresca makes surprise decisions for Champions League game
© Sportsphoto / Imago
Qarabag FK and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Wednesday's Champions League fixture in Baku.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made seven changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Qarabag FK.

The general consensus was that the Italian would make 11 alterations due to the travel, time difference and Saturday's game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Instead, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, captain Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro have all retained their places in the team.

Qarabag FK XI:

Subs:

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Hato, Cucurella; Lavia, Santos; Estevao, Pedro, Gittens; George

Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, Acheampong, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana, Caicedo, Buonanotte, Fernandez, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu

ID:585155:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1609:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Enzo Maresca

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Enzo Maresca Estevao Willian Joao Pedro Liam Delap Marc Cucurella Reece James Robert Sanchez Football