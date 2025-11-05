A brilliant Dan Burn header inspired Newcastle United to a third straight Champions League win on Wednesday when they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at St James' Park.

The La Liga visitors were the better team in the early stages, but the Premier League side had an effort ruled out for being offside before opening the scoring two minutes later when Dan Burn produced a fantastic curled header from a Kieran Tripper free kick.

However, Ernesto Valverde's men continued to put the Magpies under pressure, forcing turnovers and stringing together some fine passages of play that culminated in them hitting the post twice in quick succession within the opening 20 minutes: First from a Unai Gomez strike at the near post and then through a long-range effort from left-back Adama Boiro from the subsequent corner.

That being said, Eddie Howe's side grew into the match and arguably had the biggest chance of the first half, when Nick Woltemade squandered a clear header that should have seen the net bulge once again with around half an hour on the clock.

The hosts made sure to press home their superiority with a second goal just moments after the restart, when Harvey Barnes set up a Joelinton header.

Bilbao had moment of their own, such as when Nico Serrano's sudden strike from 25 yards out forced a fine save from Nick Pope, but as the pace went out of the game in the later stages, the Magpies controlled proceedings on their way to collecting all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle's Premier League form has been poor in 2025-26, but their overall record in recent weeks makes for much better reading, having now won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

In terms of the Champions League specifically, Wednesday's victory was the Magpies' third on the bounce in Europe, and they are now sixth in the table with nine points.

Summer signing Woltemade has produced six goals in 13 games so far, but while he linked play well, he was relatively quiet in front of goal aside from a big chance that he missed in the first half.

Howe did mention that the striker looked a bit fatigued against West Ham United, and perhaps that contributed to his low key evening.

As for Bilbao, they came into this clash missing a number of key players, including both Nico Williams and Inaki Williams, as well as the likes of Oihan Sancet and Gorka Guruzeta, who has scored three goals in his last three appearances.

That lack of first-team quality in the final third was felt on Wednesday, as the visitors were effective in the press and were consistently able to reach the Newcastle box, but struggled to finish off their opportunities.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO HIGHLIGHTS

Dan Burn goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (11th min, Newcastle United 1-0 Athletic Bilbao)



Trippier whips in a free kick from deep on the right-hand side towards Burn, who leaves his unaware marker behind and curls an incredible header back across goalkeeper Unai Simon and into the side netting at the far post.

18th min: Unai Gomez (Athletic Bilbao) hit post

Gomez makes a run on the shoulder of the last Newcastle defender before driving into the box after being played through, and though Malick Thiaw closes the angle, the Bilbao man comes close and hits the near post.

19th min: Adama Boiro (Athletic Bilbao) hit post

The above chance resulted in a corner, and after Newcastle initially clear the ball, Boiro rifles a powerful half-volley from outside the box that strikes the woodwork squarely.

If that had gone in, it would have been a spectacular goal, but also a controversial one considering that the corner was wrongly given.

29th min: Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United) big chance missed

Barnes clips a cross to the giant striker, but despite being in acres of space and under no pressure, Woltemade scuffs his header and glances far wide of the mark.

Newcastle United goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (49th min, Newcastle United 2-0 Athletic Bilbao)



Jacob Murphy plays the ball low across the pitch from right to left and picks out Barnes, who - after seeing his own shot blocked - dribbles forward and lifts a left-footed cross to Joelinton, and the Brazilian makes no mistake as he doubles the Magpies' lead against a stranded Simon.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MALICK THIAW

The Newcastle defender helped to keep a clean sheet against a spirited Bilbao side on Wednesday night, winning eight of his ten aerial duels and 100% of his ground battles.

The Magpies sit sixth in the Champions League, and their resilience at home will be vital to their chances of going far in the competition.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 58%-42% Athletic Bilbao

Shots: Newcastle United 8-12 Athletic Bilbao

Shots on target: Newcastle United 4-5 Athletic Bilbao

Corners: Newcastle United 2-5 Athletic Bilbao

Fouls: Newcastle United 11-13 Athletic Bilbao

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will travel to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, while Bilbao will welcome Real Oviedo to Estadio San Mames on the same day for a La Liga clash.



