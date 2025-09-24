Sports Mole previews Friday's Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will welcome Werder Bremen to Allianz Arena on Friday in their fifth match of the league season.

The hosts lead the way in the German top flight, with their tally of 12 points eight more than 14th-placed Werder Bremen, who lost 3-0 against Freiburg on September 20.

Match preview

Bayern emerged as 4-1 victors against Hoffenheim last Saturday, though they were arguably fortunate that their opponents did not capitalise on any of their eight shots inside the box in the first half, especially as Vincent Kompany's side produced just two in the same period.

The Bavarians' four goals mean they have scored 18 times in their opening four league fixtures, setting a new Bundesliga record.

It would be understandable if Vincent Kompany was concerned by his side's defence given his players have kept one clean sheet in five, with the hosts conceding six in those matches.

A win for the champions may be vital in the title race as they will face challengers Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in their next two league games.

Supporters will be confident considering Bayern have triumphed in all seven of their outings in 2025-26, and they have only failed to net at least three goals once.

Kompany has also overseen three victories from three at home, with his team winning by a cumulative score of 14-1.

Werder Bremen dominated possession against Freiburg - 62% to 38% - but they faced four big chances while creating just one.

Head coach Horst Steffen's side rank as the division's joint worst defensive team having conceded on 10 occasions, though only four clubs have scored more than they have in the league (eight).

The Green-Whites have been beaten in each of their past seven clashes against Bayern, losing 3-0 in February and 5-0 at home in September 2024.

Werder Bremen have struggled for wins this term, getting the better of their opponents just once in their five games in 2025-26 while succumbing to losses three times.

The visitors did beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 away from home on September 14, but they lost their prior two matches on the road.

Team News

Bayern striker Harry Kane netted a hat-trick last time out, and he will want to add to his tally of eight league goals.

Left-back Alphonso Davies and centre-back Hiroki Ito are both unavailable, so expect Raphael Guerreiro to continue on the left side of defence, while Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah can be expected to continue in central defence.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are likely to be stationed in midfield behind Serge Gnabry, who could deputise for the injured Jamal Musiala.

With Werder Bremen defender Julian Malatini injured, Karim Coulibaly and Marco Friedl may start in the middle of a four-man backline.

Jens Stage and Senne Lynen have frequently appeared together in a double pivot, and if they are selected together on Friday, they could play behind forwards Romano Schmid, Cameron Puertas, Justin Njinmah and Marco Grull.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Coulibaly, Friedl, Agu; Stage, Lynen; Schmid, Puertas, Njinmah; Grull

We say: Bayern Munich 4-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich's relentless forward line would test the best defences in the world, and they face a vulnerable Werder Bremen side.

The Bavarians should be able to find joy, and while they could concede given their recent record at the back, their offensive firepower will likely prove too much for the visitors to overcome.

